All it took for Coppell senior midfielder Maya Ozymy to be convinced that Trinity University was a perfect fit for her athletic endeavors in women’s college soccer was one visit to the school’s campus in San Antonio.
Ozymy had been in communication with Trinity head women’s soccer coach Dylan Harrison prior to her official visit.
After Harrison gave her a personal tour of the campus, Ozymy knew right there and then that no other college would come close to matching what Trinity could offer both academically and athletically.
On Aug. 25, Ozymy gave her verbal commitment to play for the Lady Tigers.
The biggest factor in the college recruitment process for Ozymy was to find somewhere she could make an immediate impact. She didn’t want to have to wait until her junior season to finally get on the field.
“I always got good vibes from (Harrison),” Ozymy said. “I met him on campus. He gave me a tour and I loved it. I think what attracted me to the soccer program is that even though it's a D3, it's a powerful D3. I wanted to get a chance to compete and win a championship. They go to the tournament every year. I think that's another reason why I chose Trinity."
Trinity has been a contender for a national championship since Harrison took over as head coach in 2016. His Lady Tigers have comprised an overall record of 76-9-2, a perfect mark of 45-0-0 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play and have made appearances in the NCAA Division III Tournament every year. Trinity finished the 2019 season with a 17-4-1 overall mark, 8-0-0 in conference, and a No. 20 ranking by D3soccer.com.
Trinity’s success has mirrored that of Coppell.
Ozymy had the Cowgirls headed in the right direction prior to her junior season being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March.
A dominant force whenever she touched the field, Ozymy’s 10 goals were tied with Jocelyn Alonzo for No. 2 on the team, and her six assists were No. 3.
Coppell finished the season on fire, going 5-1-1 in its last seven games, but there were some trials and tribulations against a daunting schedule while dealing with the injury bug.
District 6-6A featured three nationally ranked teams at season’s end, and Coppell was one of those three in the final Winter FAB 50 rankings by TopDrawerSoccer.com – Flower Mound was No. 4, Flower Mound Marcus was No. 8 and Coppell was No. 20.
“I think our team was doing really well before the pandemic,” Ozymy said. “Maybe the results didn't show for it. We were ready for the playoffs and it was very disappointing that we didn't get to finish our season. The ones that are returning (next season) are ready to get back to the playoffs.”
Ozymy credits Coppell head coach Ryan Dunlevy, former Cowgirls head coach Chris Stricker and Sting Dallas ECNL coach/former Dallas Sidekicks star forward Tatu Pecorari for her development as a player and leader.
“(Pecorari has) been a huge part in developing me as a player to get me ready to play in college,” Ozymy said. “That's super important for me and I can play faster and quicker on the ball, which has really helped my game the past year or so."
Ozymy is leaning towards a major in either biology or kinesiology.
Maya is the daughter of Derek and Kelly Ozymy.
