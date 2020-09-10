With future aspirations of playing professional women’s soccer in either Mexico or Spain, Coppell junior midfielder Reneta Vargas is appreciative that the coaching staff at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley will help her in the next step of her journey.
On Sept. 7, Vargas announced her formal commitment to play soccer for the Vaqueros via her personal Twitter account.
"Honestly, whenever they first contacted me, I loved the coaches,” she said. “I loved the assistant coach, who is (Sue Vodicka). She always reached out to me and they all seemed that they wanted me."
UT-Rio Grande Valley is in its seventh year as a women’s program. The Vaqueros finished with a record of 9-8-3 this past season before play was halted and eventually cut short by the NCAA in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Playing at UT-Rio Grande Valley will allow Vargas to move closer to her hometown of Durango, Mexico. Vargas plans to major in business.
This upcoming season will mark Vargas’ first season as a Cowgirl after she played the last three seasons for the Dallas Vipers-Development Academy club team. She’ll vie for time on the pitch alongside Memphis commit and District 6-6A midfielder of the year Jocelyn Alonzo, Rice commit Bailey Peek and Trinity University commit Maya Ozymy. The Cowgirls finished last season ranked No. 20 in the nation in the final FAB 50 rankings by TopDrawerSoccer.com.
District 6-6A featured three nationally ranked teams at season’s end, and Coppell was one of those three in the final Winter FAB 50 rankings by TopDrawerSoccer.com – Flower Mound was No. 4, Flower Mound Marcus was No. 8 and Coppell was No. 20.
"I'm excited,” Vargas said. “It's going to be great competition. My freshman year, I was a manager. Honestly, I just want to go out there and compete. I think the competition will help us in some kind of way to develop now that my club team is gone."
Vargas credited former Coppell head girls soccer coach Chris Stricker, who announced his retirement from coaching not long after the Cowgirls won the 6A state title in 2015, for her development as a player.
"He was the one who helped me fall in love with soccer,” she said. “He developed me as a player. He's a great coach. He's helped to get me to where I am."
Reneta is the daughter of Rene Vargas and Angelica Calleros.
