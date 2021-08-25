The Coppell boys country team came into the season ranked No. 9 in the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas preseason poll.
The Cowboys lived up to that billing at the Aug. 21 Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational.
Coppell placed seven runners in the top 30 and junior Andrew Mullen was crowned individual champion in the men’s elite 5,000-meter run, leading the Cowboys to first place in the team standings with 54 points.
Mullen will look to lead Coppell to a third straight appearance in the Class 6A state meet after the Cowboys finished in fifth place in last year’s state meet. He looked every bit ready to lead the charge, crossing the finish line in Waxahachie in a time of 15:33.3 to win the race by 26 seconds.
Mullen was one of three Coppell runners to place in the top 10. Junior Karthikeyan Parthipan ran to fifth place in 16:14.9, while fellow junior Kavin Chengavarayan was ninth in 16:35.5.
Samuel Martinson, a junior, finished in 18th place (16:45.4). Ashan Habeeb also a junior, took 21st (16:49.9). Nicolas Martinez, a senior, finished 24th (16:52.6). Sophomore James Martin Tan placed 29th (16:58.9). Jeevan Janeev, a senior, was 42nd (17:22.53). Sophomore Krish Vinish was 53rd (17:35.3). Cole Stehly, also a sophomore, placed 58th (17:38.6). Sophomore Samarth Dubey finished in 81st place (18:09.2). Senior Lane Jacobs ran to 98th overall (18:37.5). Junior Aadarsh Sankar was 108th (18:54), while sophomore Nicholas Kho finished 109th (18:53.6).
The Cowgirls finished in fifth place in the girls’ team standings, scoring 154 points. Highland Park, ranked No. 6 in the CCCAT preseason poll, won with 75 points.
Coppell was led by sophomore Alexa Turati, who turned in a time of 19:24.6, good for 21st overall. Fellow sophomore Alyza Siddiqui finished three spots behind Turati in 24th place, clocking a time of 19:41.4. Freshman Mallory Sherrer placed 28th in 19:47.2.
Junior Waverly Hassman finished 36th overall in 20:14.6. Senior Avery Hancock placed 50th in 20:43. Junior Elizabeth Walker took 53rd in 20:51.3. Sophomore Aria Juma rounded out the efforts for the Cowgirls, placing 62nd in 21:13.6.
