COPPELL — The Coppell football team's mental fortitude has been challenged on numerous occasions this season, but last week against Lewisville was a level of adversity that even the Cowboys had no recourse for.
Between a mix of disappointment and outright surprise, a 38-3 loss to the Farmers was hardly what head coach Antonio Wiley anticipated, and the message to his players afterwards was to have a short-term memory about the team's first setback of the season.
On Friday, Coppell responded with what Wiley called his team's "most complete game of the season" — a 38-14 rout of three-time defending District 6-6A champion Marcus from Buddy Echols Field, squaring the two teams at 2-1 in league play and rekindling the spark that fueled the Cowboys' 4-0 start in Wiley's first year at the helm.
"They're fighters. They were disappointed. Just like we were disappointed, that was a shocker to us. We weren't expecting that," Wiley said of the Lewisville loss. "We expected to go out and put on a good showing and get after somebody's butt, so hats off to Lewisville for getting after us. But our kids were chomping at the bit for an opportunity to get back out here."
It meant squaring off against a Marcus defense that had thrived on generating turnovers through the first two weeks of district play. The Marauders forced eight between wins over Hebron and Flower Mound, including six interceptions in the secondary.
That didn't deter Coppell senior Jack Fishpaw and Co. from attacking Marcus through the air at all turns on Friday. The signal-caller uncorked three touchdown passes in the first quarter alone, firing one downfield strike after another to stake the Cowboys to a 21-0 lead by the end of the opening frame.
"Jack Fishpaw is surgical. When he's on, he's on. Hats off to him," Wiley said. "He took it personal last week. He told me that he played awful and that we'd never lose another game because Jack Fishpaw didn't play well. He's standing by it."
Fishpaw slung first-quarter touchdown passes to junior Luca Grosoli (71 yards), senior Zack Darkoch (36) and senior Sean Simpson (23), unfazed by the Marauders' ball-hawking rep in recent weeks. On the night, Fishpaw completed 25-of-36 passes for 387 yards, five touchdowns and one interception — an end-zone snag by Marcus senior Jake Ballard early in the fourth quarter with the contest well in hand for the Cowboys, 38-14.
"We just have to see what we're made of. We got beat by a team that was better than us tonight," said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach.
The Cowboys totaled 516 yards on the night, much more in line with the team's performance during its unbeaten preseason. In addition to Fishpaw's big night, Darkoch (11 catches, 174 yards, two touchdowns) and Grosoli (six catches, 134 yards, one touchdown) both cleared 100 yards receiving. Darkoch put an exclamation mark on a commanding first half with a 62-yard touchdown catch with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
"The sky's the limit for this team. If they just keep pressing, one week at a time and one win at a time, we'll be a much better place at the end of the year," Wiley said.
It was enough to hand the reigning district champion Marauders their first loss in district play. And although Marcus endured its hardships slowing the Coppell passing attack, Marcus' own offense met its share of resistance as well.
The Marauders were limited to just 234 yards in the loss, with 217 coming from junior Cole Welliver on only 5.8 yards per pass attempt. Marcus' best source of offense was out wide with senior Ashton Cozart hauling in three balls for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Cozart attacked the Cowboys deep for touchdown catches of 27 and 50 yards, both coming in the second quarter to stake the Marauders to a 31-14 deficit at halftime.
"I saw a lot of good things from [Cozart], but unfortunately it just wasn't enough tonight," Atkinson said.
The Marauders look to right the ship next week with a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff looming at home against Plano West. Coppell, meanwhile, visits Kimbrough Stadium that same time to take on Plano East.
"We have to go out and understand that we can beat anybody in this district at any time as long as we go out and play our game and execute," Wiley said.
