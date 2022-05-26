Prior to Saturday’s Texas 7-on-7 Division I State Tournament Qualifier at Clark Stadium, no one on the Coppell football team had any previous experience of competing in such an event.
One attempt was all the Cowboys needed to qualify for the state tournament. Coppell went 4-0 on the day, defeating Denton, The Colony and Arlington Lamar in pool play before clinching a berth in the state tournament with a 26-18 victory over Wylie East in the qualifying round. The Cowboys beat Denton 40-18, The Colony 34-18, Arlington Lamar 21-20 and Wylie East 26-18.
"It's huge for them to come together and gel,” said Antonio Wiley, Coppell head coach. “I look at it for an opportunity to get better in our offensive and defensive schemes. Everything we do in 7-on-7 is directly correlated to how we do on the football field on Friday nights.
“We're not one of those teams that comes out and runs 7-on-7 offense and defenses. We're running our stuff. The more we get to compete and work on our schemes, the more that it's going to pay dividends in the fall."
The state qualification for Coppell comes just three months into Wiley’s tenure as the team’s new head coach. Wiley was hired in February to replace Mike DeWitt, who announced back in December that he will step down as Cowboys head coach at the end of the school year. In eight seasons, DeWitt compiled a 54-35 record.
Although Coppell didn’t have anybody on the team with any previous experience of competing in a 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament, Wiley said the Cowboys used the time that they had during spring ball to not only get to know their head coach but to also work on drills that helped to prepare them for the SQT.
“We did a lot of 7-on-7-type of work during spring ball, because it's us working on throwing and catching and covering and competing for balls,” he said. “We did a lot of stuff during spring ball and even leading up to spring ball. What we did a good job as a football team and as a staff was preparing our kids for situational football, getting them to understand certain situations during 7-on-7. Hats off to them. They absorbed it and executed it."
Junior Jack Fishpaw, who emerged as Coppell’s starting quarterback last season, received most of the snaps at the Plano SQT. Freshman Edward Griffin got in a couple of series under center, too.
"I felt like Jack managed the game very well,” Wiley said. “He was under control at all times. With the exception of a few dropped balls, he completed the majority of his passes. I'd say 85-90% of his balls were completions."
Sophomore wide receiver Baron Tipton, listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, was Fishpaw’s main target, catching a total of 12 touchdowns on the day.
“He used his God-given abilities, at being 6-5 and long, just to go up and make plays at its highest point,” Wiley said.
Defensively, junior Owen Albright hadn’t received that many snaps at safety coming into last Saturday. But he was inserted at that position for the Plano SQT, and Wiley said that Albright was one of the best players on defense Saturday.
“He came in and was probably our defensive standout,” Wiley said. “He caught a couple of interceptions and contested some balls. He did a really good job.”
The closest game on the day for Coppell came in pool play against Lamar. The Cowboys made a late defensive stand and proceeded to convert a couple of key plays on offense to melt away the final seconds on the game clock.
The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament will take place June 23-25 at Veterans Park in College Station.
The Plano SQT was one of two big events last weekend for Coppell. On May 20, the Cowboys held a spring game.
The format of the spring game was four timed quarters with the first three featuring a running clock.
"This is the first time they have did it here in a while,” Wiley said. “We broke them into two teams. The coaching staff was divided into different teams. They made it a competition, and the kids were fired up. I loved the energy. The community came out and supported us. They said that it was the biggest crowd that we've had here for a spring game in a while. I think this breeds into the excitement coming up this year."
