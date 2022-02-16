Coppell senior Ryan Agarwal is working to get back to feeling 100% after an abdominal injury sidelined him for eight games.
And while the Stanford signee is getting closer to reaching that level, Agarwal has bigger goals in mind – more to do with the team than him. The most important one to him is helping Coppell to qualify for the playoffs.
Agarwal did just that Tuesday evening.
With Coppell needing a win against Plano West to clinch a berth in the Class 6A playoffs, Agarwal came up big time for the Cowboys. Agarwal scored 21 points in a 49-35 victory over the Wolves.
“That was big for him,” said Clint Schnell, Coppell head coach. “He knew that with a playoff berth on the line that he had to step up. He isn’t close to being 100% but he’s working. I knew that he would step up for us tonight.”
It was a big night for Coppell’s senior class. In addition to Agarwal’s 21-point performance, the Cowboys also received seven points apiece from Nazir Brown and Noel Berhe.
Coppell (21-14) came into the game having a chance to finish as high as third place in the 6-6A standings. The Cowboys clinched the third seed after Lewisville lost 57-49 to Plano East and Hebron toppled Flower Mound 73-37.
Lewisville and Hebron will participate in a play-in game Thursday evening to determine which team makes the playoffs. Also that same night, Denton Guyer will play McKinney to determine which team finishes as the No. 1 seed in 6-6A. The Wildcats and Lions earned a share of the 5-6A regular-season crown. The loser of that game will face Coppell in a Region I-6A bi-district playoff next week.
As for Tuesday’s game between Coppell and Plano West, the Cowboys outscored the Wolves 38-27 over the last three quarters after Coppell held a slim 11-7 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
“I’m proud of the way the guys played,” Schnell said. “They came out with the right mentality. Obviously, our goal coming into the season is to win district. We didn’t get the seed that we had wanted, but these guys are ecstatic to have clinched a playoff berth.”
