One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Coppell and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Evan Caswell
Cross country, track and field
A Texas Tech signee, Caswell leaves Coppell as one of the top long-distance runners in program history. He finished his prep career as a three-time state qualifier in cross country. Caswell ran to 27th overall at the Class 6A state meet as a sophomore, followed by a fourth-place finish as a junior and eighth-place finish as a senior.
In his final season donning a Cowboy uniform, he led Coppell to the District 6-6A title and to a fifth-place finish at the state meet.
Also a member of the track and field team, Caswell is the school record holder in the 3,200-meter run.
Hannah Francis
Wrestling
Coppell head wrestling coach Chip Lowery pulled Francis out of gym class one day during her freshman year, telling her that she has the physical makeup to be a great wrestler. Following on the advice of Lowery, Francis worked hard to become one of the best female heavyweights in the state.
All of the hard work paid off, starting with her junior season. Francis lost just two matches during her final two years in high school – both to Traeh Haynes of Cibolo Steele, who is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the nation at her weight class – and finished with a record of 70-2 over that span.
Francis will continue her wrestling career at Texas Wesleyan.
Madison Gilliland
Volleyball
As a senior, Gilliland was named the blocker of the year for District 6-6A and was garnered with the same postseason honor on the Star Local Media all-area team. The Texas Tech signee totaled 82 blocks in her final season with the Cowgirls’ volleyball program.
But it wasn’t just at middle blocker where Gilliland excelled – she was a complete, all-around player. In addition to her 82 blocks, she led all 6A area players in kills with 314, to go along with 33 service aces and 165 digs. Those 165 digs are 88 more than any previous year, with her second-best total coming as a sophomore when she dug 77 balls.
A four-year starter, Gilliland finished her high school career with 1,400 kills, 465 blocks and 80 service aces.
Chayton Krauss
Baseball
When Krauss was 12 years old, he recorded the game-winning hit for Mid-Atlantic Red Land to lift his squad to a walk-off victory over Texas in the United States Championship Game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. It was a moment that helped to prepare him for what was a spectacular senior season with Coppell.
Krauss was a big reason why the Cowboys advanced to the regional semifinals of the 6A playoffs for the first time since 2016. Named the MVP of 6-6A, Krauss was a great two-way player for Coppell. On the mound, he went 10-2 with a 2.77 ERA and struck out 81 in 65.2 innings. Krauss tossed a no-hitter against Plano East on April 20.
At the plate, he led the Cowboys in batting average (.383), home runs (8) and RBIs (32). An illness sidelined Krauss for the area round against Jesuit, but he returned in the Cowboys’ regional quarterfinal series against Prosper. He will continue his baseball career at Grayson College.
Chelsea Romas
Golf
Jan Bourg, who recently announced her retirement as Coppell head girls golf coach, has praised Romas for her ability to remain calm.
“She doesn’t show any emotion of letting bad shots get to her,” Bourg said.
That ability for Romas to remain calm in the moment was a big reason why the Cowgirls qualified for the 6A state tournament as a team for the first time since 2015. Coppell rallied from 13 strokes down to top Hebron for first place at the Region 1-6A tournament and followed that up with a fourth-place finish at the 6A state tournament in Georgetown.
Romas, a Texas Tech signee, had her fingerprints all over Coppell’s postseason run. At the state tournament, she finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the individual standings with a two-day total of 146.
