Coppell senior Nazir Brown was named tournament MVP of the 88th annual Carlisle-Krueger Classic.

The Coppell boys basketball team has been on a roll ever since senior Nazir Brown made an 80-foot game-winning buzzer beater against Denton Guyer on Nov. 23.

The state-ranked Cowboys, No. 12 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, won all five games last weekend to capture first place in the 88th annual Carlisle-Krueger Classic in Houston.

Two of those victories came against state-ranked teams, including a 43-32 triumph over 6A’s No. 16 Strake Jesuit in the championship game, in addition to a 74-71 win against No. 4 Clear Brook in the semifinals.

Coppell also earned wins over Lake Creek (46-43), Clear Springs (62-60) and Friendswood (50-33).

Brown was named tournament MVP after averaging 19.2 points per game on 61% shooting. For the second time in less than two weeks, he made a buzzer beater. This time, he floated a running jump shot off the backboard as time expired to lift Coppell past Clear Springs.

Coppell senior Ryan Agarwal, a Stanford signee, was named to the all-tournament team after he averaged 20 points to go along with nine rebounds per contest.

Coppell has won seven straight games and is 11-4 on the season. The Cowboys face their biggest test of the season tonight at 6A’s No. 2 Richardson (9-0). The game will tip off at 7 p.m.

