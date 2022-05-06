Late-game heroics were a big reason why the McKinney Boyd baseball team clinched a playoff berth. The Broncos had a chance at some more in Friday's bi-district playoff series opener, but Coppell was one step ahead in that area.
The 6-6A co-champion Cowboys rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force extra innings on Friday, withstanding a seventh-inning pressure cooker by the Broncos and capitalizing in the top of the eighth to take a 3-2 road win and a 1-0 series lead.
Boyd, which qualified for the playoff as the No. 4 seed out of 5-6A after edging Little Elm in walk-off fashion in a play-in game, had an opportunity to put the contest away in the seventh inning. A Coppell error contributed to the first of two Bronco runners getting on base with no outs, but Cowboys senior Will Boylan countered with three consecutive strikeouts to deny another Boyd walk-off win and keep the score locked at 2-2.
The Cowboys parlayed that defensive stand into their first lead of the ballgame — senior Walker Polk ripped a double to lead off the eighth inning and senior Landry Fee lined a single to promptly put two on with no outs. Junior Tanner Sever followed suit with an RBI double, scoring Polk to nudge Coppell in front, 3-2. Fee nearly doubled the lead but was thrown out at home.
Even then, Boyd had one last chance. Junior Ethan McCally was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the eighth and then advanced to second after senior Hunter Smith got on base via catcher's interference. But Boylan and the Cowboys again had the upper hand, retiring the next three Broncos to seal the win.
The one-two punch of Polk and Fee combined to go 4-of-7 from the plate on Friday, totaling two runs and two RBIs as the catalysts for the Coppell offense. The Broncos, meanwhile, got two hits at the top of their batting order from junior Asher Bates.
Boyd nursed a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth inning on Friday, striking in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a two-run homer by senior Ethan Wesloski.
Despite the early offensive from both sides — Coppell opened the ballgame with back-to-back singles by junior TJ Pompey and senior Andrew Nester — pitching and defense took over. Boyd senior Ben Abeldt hurled five consecutive scoreless innings before the Cowboys at last conjured a response.
Held without a hit since the first inning, Coppell mustered two on consecutive at-bats in the sixth to crack the scoreboard. Following a single by Polk to put runners on the corners, Fee plated the tying runs on a two-run double.
Nester, meanwhile, settled in after the Broncos' two-run first inning. Nester went on to pitch five innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts before giving way to Boylan in the sixth.
Abeldt's outing lasted six innings, allowing two runs on four hits to go along with nine strikeouts and just one walk.
The win moved Coppell within one victory of clinching a trip to the area playoffs. The two teams meet in Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Cowboys' home field. Coppell advanced to the regional semifinals last season.
The Broncos attempted to extend their year, seeking their first playoff series win since 2019 when they mounted their program-best run to the state semifinals.
