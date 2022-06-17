One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Coppell and surrounding areas, and it’s time to reflect on a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Here's a look at five of the top athletes from Coppell that are moving on.
Ryan Agarwal
Basketball
Set to continue his basketball career at Stanford, Agarwal was one of the most prolific shooters to have come through Coppell. He averaged more than 16 points per game in each of his last 3 seasons at the high-school level with three consecutive selections on the Star Local Media All-Area Team.
A varsity player since his freshman year, Agarwal led Coppell to at least a share of three district titles. Although that run of titles came to an end this year, he played a major role in helping lead the Cowboys to another playoff berth. Despite missing eight games to injury, he still went on to average 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
With Coppell needing an inside presence, Agarwal filled that role well this season as he went on to nearly average a double-double. His scoring around the basket and defensive presence showed up throughout the season, including the final weeks of the season. Agarwal poured in a team-best 21 points in the Cowboys’ 49-35 win over Plano West on Feb. 15 to clinch a playoff berth for his team.
Maria Husain
Wrestling
A standout wrestler for the Cowgirls, Husain was a model of consistency. She finished her high-school career with two trips to the medal stand at the Class 6A state tournament, went 79-17 in her final three season on the mat and was a three-time state qualifier.
As a senior, Husain won her first 32 matches in the 95-pound weight-class division, highlighted by a first-place finish at the regional tournament. Although she suffered an injury in a semifinals match, she went on to earn sixth place in the state.
Not only did Husain find the winning formula on the mat, she excelled in the classroom. Earlier this year, she was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association all-academic first team.
Walker Polk
Baseball
The last name Polk has been synonymous with Coppell athletics.
Chad was an all-state selection at catcher in 1993 before going on to play collegiately at Baylor. Hudson graduated from Coppell in 2020 and is now with the Oklahoma Sooners, who are in the College World Series this season for the first time since 2010. His younger brother, Walker, just completed his senior season at Coppell.
Walker’s final season in a Cowboy uniform was a memorable one. Coppell earned a share of the 6-6A title, finished as the No. 1 seed in District 6-6A after defeating Marcus in a seeding game and was a regional semifinalist for the second year in a row.
Walker provided a big source of offense, hitting .271 with a team-best six home runs to go along with 21 RBIs. Over the last three seasons, he drove in 58 runs with eight home runs. Honorable mention goes to Bradley Castillo, who has been named 6-6A defensive player of the year in each of the last two years.
Lauren Rios
Golf
After undergoing open-heart surgery in December 2019, Rios has since returned to the links and put together a stellar high-school career.
Upon her return to action, Rios won two tournaments. That served as a preview of good things to come. As a junior, Rios led Coppell to first place in the Region I-6A Tournament and the team’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2015. Tying with Cowgirl teammate Mia Gaboriau for 25th in the individual standings, Coppell finished in fourth place in the team standings.
As a senior, Rios was again a participant in the state tournament, having placed 20th overall with a two-day total of 150. Coppell qualified for state for the second year in a row, and the Cowgirls finished sixth in the team standings. Rios will continue her golf career at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Gaboriau, meanwhile, is bound for Creighton.
India Howard
Basketball
This season was like none other in Coppell history.
The Cowgirls went 37-2 – school record for most wins in a single season – earned a share of the district title, won a playoff game for the first time in 11 years and was a regional quarterfinalist, having defeated Allen and Irving in the first rounds of the playoffs.
Howard anchored the paint for Coppell, and she used her strength to her advantage. Averaging a double-double with 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, Howard earned a spot on the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team as well as the District 6-6A first team. She was an all-6-6A selection for her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
