It’s just two games, but the Coppell girls basketball team has made quite the statement to tip off the 2021-22 season.
The Cowgirls started fast and never looked back Monday in a 72-33 rout of Colleyville Heritage.
The story of this game was Coppell’s defense. The Cowgirls held the Lady Panthers to 15 points in the first three quarters. Although Heritage erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter, Coppell was in firm control.
And while the Cowgirls’ defense was putting the clamps on the Lady Panthers’ offense, Coppell was clicking in all cylinders on offense. The Cowgirls jumped out to a 23-2 lead and proceeded to go on a 21-7 run in the second quarter to expand their lead to 44-9 at halftime.
India Howard scored 20 points to pace Coppell (2-0). Jules LaMendola and Ella Spiller also hit double figures in scoring with 14 points and 10 points, respectively. Waverly Hassman had nine points in the victory.
To tip off the season, Coppell turned it on in the second and third quarters after a tight first quarter to cruise to an 81-42 victory over Frisco Centennial on Nov. 5.
The Cowgirls clung to a 17-13 lead at the end of the first eight minutes of play. But Coppell started to separate itself from Centennial in the second quarter. The Cowgirls outscored the Lady Titans 44-16 over the second and third quarters to take command.
Spiller led all scorers with 27 points. Allyssa Potter finished with 16 points, followed by 12 points from Hassman.
Coppell will enjoy quite the home cooking over the next week. The Cowgirls hosted Highland Park on Friday and will return to action Tuesday against Edgewood before tipping off its home tournament next Thursday. Coppell will play Burleson at 9 a.m. Thursday and LD Bell at 4 p.m. The Cowgirls will conclude pool play Friday with games against Winnsboro (10:30 a.m.) and JJ Pearce (4:30 p.m.). Placement games will take place Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.