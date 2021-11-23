The Coppell girls basketball team continued their impressive start to the season Saturday, defeating Class 5A's No. 6 Royse City 64-44 in the championship game of the Coppell Tip Off Classic.
In a battle of undefeated teams, Coppell (9-0) jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Royse City (11-1) and never looked back.
Senior forward India Howard, who had 13 points and seven rebounds, was named tournament MVP. Junior guard Jules LaMendola led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds and one charge taken. Sophomore Ella Spiller added 14 points and four assists. Junior Waverly Hassman chipped in eight points and seven assists.
Coppell is back in action Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at McKinney Boyd.
