When Irving Nimitz senior Paulina Ortega opened the scoring with a jump shot, Coppell was determined to not allow the Lady Vikings to expand their lead.
And expand, Nimitz didn’t.
What followed was an all-out blitz.
Coppell answered with 21 straight points and the Cowgirls used a stout defensive effort to stifle the Lady Vikings in a 58-30 rout on Monday afternoon.
Ortega’s field goal came 50 seconds into the game, but Nimitz (3-4) was held without another point until there was 4:17 remaining in the second quarter. That came on a free throw. The next field goal for the Lady Vikings didn’t occur until senior Tearia Wilson buried a jumper with 2:53 left until the half.
Wilson poured in a game-high 25 points, but the rest of her teammates combined to score just seven points.
Credit Coppell’s defense.
The Cowgirls were consistent with their activity on defense, jumping passing lanes and using help-side defense to force the Lady Vikings into a barrage of mistakes. Nimitz had trouble penetrating Coppell’s defense from the opening tip. The Lady Vikings had six times as many turnovers (12) as points (two) in the first quarter, and for the game, coughed up the ball 26 times.
Sophomore Waverly Hassman converted the first of many steals by Coppell into a layup to tie the score at 2 with 6:06 left in the first quarter.
And, it wasn’t just the starters for the Cowgirls that pestered the Lady Vikings’ ball handlers – there was no drop-off when Coppell’s reserves entered the game. In fact, the Cowgirl backups helped Coppell’s offense to get on track and to separate itself from Nimitz.
With just over two minutes left in the first quarter, Coppell stole the ball from Nimitz and proceeded to ignite the fastbreak. Junior Kim Obialo finished at the rim while being fouled. She made the subsequent free throw to complete the unconventional three-point play to give the Cowgirls an 11-2 lead.
Coppell’s defense continued to apply heavy pressure.
Junior India Howard overpowered Nimitz’s defense on strong finishes at the rim to give the Cowgirls a 21-2 lead midway through the second quarter.
Coppell won with balanced scoring as 10 different Cowgirls earned their way into the scorebook. Howard scored 12 points to pace the Cowgirls. Senior Emma Sherrer had 10 points.
Wilson helped Nimitz rally to within 12 points, but thanks to seven third-quarter points by senior Chloe Hassman, Coppell gained a 44-19 lead with 17.5 seconds left.
The win came three days after Coppell struggled with its shooting in a 51-39 loss to Hebron on Dec. 18.
Potter buried a 3-pointer to cap off a 7-0 run for the Cowgirls that bridged from late in the first quarter to early in the second quarter to give Coppell an 11-9 lead. She finished with four points. Chloe Hassman led the Cowgirls with 12 points.
But this night belonged to Hebron’s Demauria Miles, who poured in a game-high 25 points, 13 of which came in the third quarter. Her impact was particularly felt late in the second quarter. Miles made a 3-pointer and a jump shot within a 31-second span to give the Lady Hawks a 25-13 lead.
