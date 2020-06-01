The Coppell girls soccer program found a slew of players on the all-region and all-state teams at the end of the 2020 season.
Goalie Lauren Kellett was a first team all-state honoree after a sensational senior campaign and high school career, becoming one of three Coppell players to be named a first team all-state selection by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Kellett – stepping in with the challenging task of replacing Maddie Weber, who won a Class 6A state title in 2015 and later went to play at Clemson – immediately made a crucial impact and capped off her high school career in style. The TCU signee finished with 58 saves while helping the Cowgirls to a No. 20 national ranking by TopDrawerSoccer.com and a No. 8 ranking in Texas.
Additionally, Kellett was tabbed as the District 6-6A goalkeeper of the year.
Fellow senior Haley Roberson was recognized as an all-state defender next to Kellett, helping create a formidable back line for Coppell.
Despite missing 75% of the district slate due to injury, Roberson shined every chance she got. Alongside scoring the fourth-most goals (eight) and dishing out the second-most assists (seven) on the roster, she and Coppell recorded a remarkable 63-17 goal differential this season while also notching nine shutouts in 19 games.
Roberson, also a first team all-district honoree, will remain in the Metroplex at the next level as she signed her letter of intent to play Division I soccer at North Texas.
Junior forward Jocelyn Alonzo continued her run of all-state honors once again this year.
Alonzo, an all-state player in each of her previous varsity campaigns, was tabbed as a first team all-state forward after posting some of Coppell’s top numbers in its run to a third-place finish in a loaded 6-6A slate. She tallied the second-highest scoring total (10) and had the fourth-most assists (four).
District 6-6A also recognized Alonzo as the midfielder of the year, which followed up her being voted as the utility player of the year as a sophomore.
Sophomore Michelle Pak rounded out Coppell’s postseason honors with a first team all-region nod in what was a stellar 2020 performance for the youngster.
Pak had team highs in both goals (17) and assists (nine), meaning she scored or assisted on 26 of Coppell’s 63 goals this season.
District 6-6A All-Region and All-State Honorees
First Team All-State
Jocelyn Alonzo (Coppell junior forward)
Lauren Kellett (Coppell senior goalie)
Haley Roberson (Coppell senior defender)
Abby Smith (Flower Mound senior midfielder)
Second Team All-State
Rachel Bump (Flower Mound Marcus junior goalie)
Caitlyn Matthews (Flower Mound senior forward)
Madison Schott (Flower Mound junior defender)
Honorable Mention All-State
Peyton Whipple (Flower Mound freshman goalie)
Leah Roulston (Flower Mound Marcus junior defender)
First Team All-Region
Piper Hemperly (Flower Mound Marcus sophomore midfielder)
Kelly Van Gundy (Flower Mound Marcus junior forward)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.