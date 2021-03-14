The Coppell girls basketball team overcame some growing pains during the first half of District 6-6A play to finish the season strong, showing how bright the future is for what was a young and inexperienced Cowgirl squad this season.
Other coaches in District 6-6A took notice of Coppell’s potential.
Four Cowgirls were recently named to the all-district team. Sophomore point guard Waverly Hassman earned a spot on the first team, while her older sister, Chloe, landed on the second team. Junior forward India Howard and sophomore shooting guard Jules LaMendola both garnered honorable mention.
Waverly Hassman had a bounce-back season after being limited to two district games her freshman season due to a stress fracture in her ankle. She went on to average team highs in points per game (11.2) and 3-point shooting (37%).
“Waverly was asked to do everything for us from an offensive standpoint,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “She's a natural shooting guard but we had to play her at point this year and she just kept getting better as the season progressed. She got us into offense, broke down the defense, and was our most consistent scoring option. She really grew into the point guard spot and we're excited to see how she continues to develop over the summer.”
Chloe Hassman, a forward, was counted on for her senior leadership and was at her best against elite competition. She led the Cowgirls in assists (2.0 per game) and was third on the team in both scoring (9.5 points per game) and rebounding (4.7).
“Chloe is so reliable for us,” Murphy said. “Some players have good games when the competition is inferior and struggle against the best teams. Chloe usually plays her best games against the best competition.
“She does everything for us, our Swiss army knife. She plays inside and out, handles the ball, rebounds, and can guard one through five on the court. She was our leading scorer in district games. Great attitude never came out of the game for us. She's going to be tough to replace.”
Howard earned a spot on the all-district team for the second straight season. She was again a force in the paint for the Cowgirls, averaging 8.7 points per game and a team-best 6.7 rebounds.
LaMendola provided another scoring option for Coppell, as well as another option at point guard. The Cowgirl sophomore finished tied for third in scoring with 7.2 points per game and dished out 1.7 assists per game.
It wasn’t just on the court where Coppell shined.
Nearly all of the Cowgirls’ squad was named to the 6-6A academic all-district team. Chloe Hassman, Waverly Hassman, Howard, LaMendola, Grace Gilbert, Kim Obialo, Allyssa Potter, Saiya Patel, Emma Sherrer, Ella Spiller and Elena Zatkalik all earned selections.
“It just highlights what a high academic school Coppell is and that the girls in the program really are student-athletes,” Murphy said. “I’m proud of their ability to balance the intense academic and athletic demands throughout the year.”
Donavia Hall of Plano East was named 6-6A MVP. She was one of three Lady Panthers to earn a superlative. Idara Udo earned defensive MVP, while head coach Jessica Linson was rewarded with coach of the year.
East advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 1993.
Lewisville’s Laila Lawrence was named offensive MVP. Hebron’s Paris Bradley was recognized as the 6-6A newcomer of the year.
