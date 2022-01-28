Reneta Vargas

Scoring was at a premium Tuesday night.

Coppell and Plano combined for three goals between the boys' and girls' matches with all three goals being scored in the girls' game. The Cowgirls squeaked out a 2-1 win over the Lady Wildcats.

Senior midfielder Michelle Pak assisted on both Coppell girls. Senior forward Reneta Vargas recorded her team-leading 10th goal of the season. Junior Saiya Patel also scored a goal for the Cowgirls.

Coppell improved to 6-1-2 overall and 1-0 in District 6-6A.

On the boys' side, Coppell and Plano played to a 0-0 tie. It was the second straight match for the Cowboys (2-4-2) that ended in a scoreless tie.

Coppell senior goalkeeper Arath Valdez kept Plano off the scoreboard.

Coppell will play Marcus on Tuesday. The boys' game is at Marauder Stadium. The girls' match will be held at Buddy Echols Field. Both games will commence at 7:30 p.m.

