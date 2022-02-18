EULESS – A coach never wants to see a player from the opposing team go down with an injury.
And in the case of Coppell head girls basketball coach Ryan Murphy, there was concern on his face after Irving MacArthur senior Madison Green took an inadvertent elbow to her nose during the third quarter of Friday’s Region I-6A area playoff at Euless Trinity.
The game was delayed for several minutes as team trainers attended to Green. But for Coppell, Green’s injury gave the Cowgirls an opportunity to regroup.
Moments before Green suffered the injury, the Lady Cardinals had all of the momentum. MacArthur senior Kayla Webster made a long jump shot just, reducing what had been a 14-point advantage for the Cowgirls to just six with 5:23 left in the third quarter.
The extended break in the action helped to restore order for good for the state-ranked Cowgirls. Junior Jules LaMendola and sophomore Ella Spiller both had two field goals during the third quarter, and Coppell broke open a close game on its way to earning a 53-36 win.
“You feel bad for the girl, especially in a competitive game,” Murphy said. “I’m glad that she was able to get back onto the court. But it was an opportunity for us to regather our composure. I felt that we had kind of dozed off there for a little bit. That long break kind of settled us down. I felt that we did a much job both offensively and defensively, and we executed what we wanted to do after that break.”
Coppell (37-1) advances to the regional quarterfinals, where it will play South Grand Prairie next week at a time and location to be determined. South Grand Prairie outlasted Plano 56-50, also on Friday.
Coppell on an 8-2 run after Irving MacArthur's cut the deficit to six points. Isabella Spiller with a jumper to increase the lead to 37-25 1:57 3Q— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 19, 2022
After cruising to a 63-39 victory over Allen in Tuesday’s bi-district playoff, Coppell found the going a lot tougher Friday in what was the second playoff game in the high school career of this current group of Cowgirls.
Although Coppell, ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 6A state poll, earned a wire-to-win on Friday, the Cowgirls had to battle through a couple of mini-runs by the Lady Cardinals.
MacArthur came out in a zone defense in an effort to prevent Coppell from driving to the paint. While that strategy forced the Cowgirls to make several passes around the Lady Cardinals’ defense, the ball eventually found its way to junior Allyssa Potter. Potter scored seven points in the first quarter, including a pair of corner 3s, as Coppell took a 10-5 lead.
MacArthur, meanwhile, missed several shots in the first half, including during a two-on-zero fast-break opportunity that resulted in a turnover. Despite those miscues, the Lady Cardinals hung tough.
MacArthur sophomore Erica Carr made a jump shot just 53 seconds into the second quarter to cut the deficit to 10-7, and after Coppell appeared to be in cruise control with a 27-13 lead after a LaMendola 3-pointer, the Lady Cardinals went on a 10-2 run that spanned from midway in the second quarter until the opening minute of the third frame.
And even when Green got injured, MacArthur had possession with a chance to make it a one-possession game. But the Cowgirls proceeded to slam the door on the Cardinals.
Junior Waverly Hassman and Spiller connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, with Spiller’s long-range shot bumping the Coppell advantage to 43-25 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Hassman and Spiller each finished with eight points. LaMendola made two jump shots during Coppell’s third-quarter run, on her way to scoring a team-high 15 points. Also during that run, senior forward India Howard made a reverse layup. Howard poured in 13 points.
“I don’t think MacArthur did anything special. It was us,” Howard said. “That’s what I’m happy about is we had control of that situation. We just didn’t take control it for the first two-and-a-half quarters. I was like, ‘Guys, we need to get our heads in the game and do what we do.’ Once we took control, they couldn’t stop us.”
