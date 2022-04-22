COPPELL – Coppell sophomore Mallory Moore fouled off eight pitches.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday evening’s game, Moore had a chance to deliver for the Cowgirls. Coppell had just seen Flower Mound plate two runs in the visitor’s half of the sixth to take a two-run lead.
Moore stepped up in the clutch.
The next offering from Flower Mound junior pitcher Landrie Harris hit Moore on her left arm, allowing the first Coppell run of Friday's District 6-6A finale to cross home plate. Junior Medleigh Danchak followed with a two-run infield single to give the Cowgirls a 3-2 lead, and Coppell went on to win by that same score at Cowgirl Field.
“I was just looking inside because that’s where she was really pitching me all game,” Moore said. “I saw it, and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going to hit me.’ But that got a run in. During that at-bat, I just kept telling myself, ‘Mallory, you’ve got this.’ It worked.”
eed in 6-6A and will face Allen in a bi-district playoff series next week. Hebron captured the district title with a 3-1 win over Lewisville and the Lady Hawks will play Little Elm in the first round. The Lady Lobos held on for a 2-1 win over McKinney for the final seed in District 5-6A. Flower Mound will face Marcus in a one-game playoff with the winner clinching a postseason berth.
The Cowgirls entered Friday night with the possibility of finishing anywhere from first place to fourth place in 6-6A. And while the Lady Hawks took care of business against the Lady Farmers to lock up the district title, Coppell used some late magic to enter the playoffs on a winning note.
Coppell senior pitcher Kat Miller was a big reason why the Cowgirls finished the regular season strong.
Miller and Harris traded zeroes in the game’s first five innings and allowed a total of five base runners during that span of play, defusing any rally that the other team had attempted to mount. For the game, Miller struck out eight and yielded six hits. Harris finished with six strikeouts to just three hits allowed.
“She’s zoned in,” Coppell head coach Ashley Minick said of Miller. “We talked to her and made sure that her team had her back, and they had her back. It goes back to anybody can beat anybody. We’ve done a good job of controlling what we can control, and we did a really good job of doing that this game.”
Both pitchers received timely defense behind them as the fielders battled through heavy winds blowing into the field, making tough catches look easy.
Flower Mound finally got to Miller in the sixth inning. Junior Logan Halleman lined a lead-off triple down the left-field line and proceeded to score on Carsyn Lee’s RBI sacrifice fly for a 1-0 Lady Jaguars lead.
Three batters later, senior McKenna Andrews slid into first base to beat out the throw for an infield RBI single, giving Flower Mound a 2-0 lead.
“We’ve worked really hard on the mental side of the game on offense,” said Ali Baird, Flower Mound co-head coach. “In the first part of district, we struggled a little bit, just because we didn’t know what we were doing at the plate. We just went up there and started swinging. But, it’s gotten a lot better. We did good, and Kat Miller is a good pitcher. She had a great game plan over there with coach Minick.”
Top 6th: Flower Mound 1, Coppell 0Carsyn Lee sacrifice fly RBI. Logan Halleman scores easily from third. pic.twitter.com/ekw59xbjLe
Coppell quickly answered. The Cowgirls loaded the bases with no outs after junior Hannah Gullatt led off the inning by lining an infield single off the glove of a Lady Jaguar infielder, senior Adrianna Erichsen followed with a walk and junior Emily Fischetti drew a free pass.
While Harris induced a fly-out off the bat of Miller and struck out senior Lorien Zimmerman, Moore extended the inning with a hit by pitch, followed by Danchak’s two-run single to give Coppell a 3-2 lead.
“That just shows that we don’t give up,” Minick said. “We’re going to fight and win. Softball is a game of 21 outs. We had three really good at-bats and then we had two outs, which put some pressure on us. But, we did a really good job of responding. I knew that whoever won that at-bat with Mallory and Landrie Harris was going to win the game. Fortunately, that was us. It’s a good feeling.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.