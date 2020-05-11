The nationally ranked Coppell girls soccer team found a stockpile of stars on the all-district list at season’s end.
The Cowgirls, who finished as the No. 20 team nationally by TopDrawerSoccer.com, had 12 players honored by District 6-6A, including three superlative winners in arguably the toughest conference in the country.
Senior Lauren Kellett was named the goalie of the year, capping a sensational high school career at Coppell. Kellett, heading to TCU next season, finished with 58 saves while the Cowgirls recorded nine shutouts in 19 total games this season.
“I think the fact that Flower Mound only allowed one goal all district season, and Kellett was able to win goalkeeper of the year, I think speaks to the role she played for us,” said Ryan Dunlevy, Coppell head coach. “I expect her to go to TCU and start competing right away. She’s not going to stop competing until she’s exactly where she wants to be. I’m eager to see what she’s able to do at the next level over the next four years.”
Junior Jocelyn Alonzo joined Kellett as one of Coppell’s superlative winners, earning herself midfielder of the year recognition.
Alonzo finished with some of the team’s top numbers offensively this season, following up an all-state player recognition in all of her previous years in the program along with utility player of the year honors in 2019. Her 10 goals were tied for the second-most on the roster, while her four assists were tied for fourth.
“She’s so versatile, her high work rate,” Dunlevy said. “She constantly goes everywhere. She’s incredibly dynamic in what she’s able to – midfield, you can put her up top, we even started to put her as an outside back at one point. Just her level of play as well as her relentless effort earned her a captain spot this year and obviously midfielder of the year accolades.”
Sophomore midfielder and forward Michelle Pak garnered utility player of the year honors, as the youngster dominated in loaded 6-6A varsity field.
Pak finished with team highs in goals (17) and assists (nine), scoring or assisting on 26 of Coppell’s 63 goals in 2020 – good for 41%.
“She is a next-level player,” Dunlevy said. “I don’t think she even completely comprehends how good she is. She started out last year on our [junior varsity] until we really got her to kind of light her own fire and really show us. Once she did, she never looked back. Last year and coming into this year, she knew she had a really big role to take on by herself, and I think that she did a phenomenal job with it.”
Alongside Alonzo, Kellett and Pak, a plethora of Cowgirls found their way onto the district’s list of first-team selections.
Junior defender Addison Martin, who committed to Central Arkansas in January, was one of eight Coppell players on the first team. Martin finished with two assists and was a key force in a Coppell backline that allowed multiple scores just three times.
Senior defender Haley Roberson joined Martin on the first team. Although she missed 75% of the district season, the North Texas-bound Roberson made an impact every chance she could, notching eight goals – No. 4 on the team – while having the second-most assists (seven).
Junior midfielder Maya Ozymy was a dominant force whenever she touched the field, guiding her to the first team. Ozymy’s 10 goals were tied with Alonzo for No. 2 on the team, and her six assists were No. 3.
Other first-team Cowgirls were senior midfielder Monste Lomeli and Bailey Peek, both of whom’s contributions went well beyond the box score to lift Coppell to a third-place finish alongside Hebron in a district that featured three teams ranked in the top 20 nationally.
“Those were players that played almost every single minute of every single meaningful game,” Dunlevy said. “Their ability to show up and go to work every day regardless of something being sore, something hurting a little bit – they showed up and they knew what they had to do and they went and did it.”
A trio of juniors – defenders Emma Hubert and Chloe Phan, along with midfielder Ellie Stewart – all made second team all-district.
Hubert and Phan – two defenders – stepped in for soon-to-be Texas Tech Red Raider Katie Odum and played key roles in a stalwart defensive attack that gave up a mere 17 goals all season.
Stewart, whose nonstop hustle was lauded by Dunlevy, will join them and a talented junior class that returns for one more varsity season in 2021.
“Those are really big shoes to step into and fill. An All-American-level player,” Dunlevy said. “I think both of them did it without even thinking twice or looking back. And their confidence grew throughout the year and their level of play went up as a result of it. I think they did a great job on our back line.
“Ellie is just a little workhorse. She never stops ever. She’s going to have to be completely unable to run in order to stop running.”
Coppell senior forward Alyssa Roemer rounded out the Cowgirls’ all-district players in the form of an honorable mention nod. Roemer’s five assists were tied with Alonzo for fourth on the squad.
“Alyssa is one of the most selfless players that I’ve ever coached,” Dunlevy said. “The intangible qualities of a teammate – she embodies every single one of them. She earned her to way into a captain spot this year and did an absolutely phenomenal job for us as a leader and as a player. She would give up opportunities to score so that someone else could. To have a player like that in her senior season, to put others before her own is pretty cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.