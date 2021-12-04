The Coppell boys and girls basketball teams picked up where they left off prior to Thanksgiving, starting last week with six wins between the two squads.
The Cowgirls (13-0), ranked No. 6 in Class 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, got off to a fast start Tuesday and never looked back in a 43-30 road win at Trophy Club-Byron Nelson. Coppell led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Senior forward India Howard and junior guard Jules LaMendola both hit double figures, scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively. Junior guard Waverly Hassman chipped in nine points.
That same night, Coppell’s boys, fresh off a 66-63 win over Denton Guyer – won on an 80-foot buzzer-beater by senior Naz Brown – outlasted Woodrow Wilson 70-65. Brown finished with 21 points, followed by a career-high 19 points by sophomore Alex Tung. Senior Ryan Agarwal had 14 points. Wilson’s Adam Kirby went 9-of-10 on 3-point attempts.
On Thursday, both Coppell squads drove south for tournaments. The Cowgirls made it look easy in cruising to a pair of blow-out wins to commence the Toast of the Coast in Rockport – beating Aransas Pass 52-23 and Flour Bluff 48-23.
The Cowboys, ranked No. 17 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, fended off a spirited effort by Lake Creek to earn a 46-43 win in the opener of the Carlisle-Kruger Classic at Clear Lake High School.
Later that day, Coppell (8-4) had another game that went down to the wire. And again, it was Brown that made a buzzer beater. Brown hit a six-foot jump shot off the glass as time expired, lifting the Cowboys to a 62-60 win over Clear Springs.
Both Coppell squads will off against top-15 teams on Tuesday. The No. No. 6 Cowgirls will do battle against the No. 15 Plano Wildcats at Plano Senior High. Coppell’s boys will also hit the road, taking on No. 2 Richardson. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
