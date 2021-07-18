Some of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Coppell, and it’s time to look at some of the students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the second of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top female athletes in Coppell that are returning.
Sky Schuller
Track and Field, Junior
Schuller shattered school records in the hurdles and pole vault her freshman season, but she finally got to showcase her talents on the state’s biggest stage in May after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Class 6A UIL state track and field meet.
A state qualifier in two events, Schuller placed second in the pole vault with a clearance of 13-6 to tie her own school event and added a sixth-place finish in the high jump with a height of 5-4.
Waverly Hassman
Basketball/Track and Field, Junior
Schuller isn’t the only Cowgirl to have broken a school record this year.
Hassman set the new school record in the 800-meter run and earned state qualifications in both the 800 and as the final leg of the 4x400 relay. But her success wasn’t limited to just track and field.
After a stress fracture in her foot limited her to two district basketball games as a freshman, Hassman had quite the coming-out party as a sophomore.
Asked to handle multiple duties with the Cowgirls, Hassman averaged team highs in both points per game (11.2) and 3-point shooting (37%), which earned her a spot on the 6-6A all-district first team.
Michelle Pak
Soccer, Senior
In a season in which the Coppell girls soccer team earned a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season, midfielder Michelle Pak, an Oklahoma commit, was a key cog for the Cowgirls.
Named to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-region first team, as well as to the 6-6A all-district first team, Pak finished second on the team in assists during the 2021 season with 10 and was fourth in goals with seven.
Adrianna Erichsen
Softball, Senior
Erichsen is a polished, two-way player for the Cowgirls, bringing a reliable bat to the lineup as well as a rock-solid presence in center field.
Named to both the Star Local Media Softball all-area first team and to the 6-6A all-district first team as a junior, Erichsen led Coppell in batting average (.457) with two triples, seven RBI and 10 stolen bases. Defensively, she didn’t commit an error all season.
Lauren Rios and Mia Gaboriau
Golf, Seniors
Coppell lost alums Texas Tech signee Chelsea Romas and Oklahoma City University pledge Jamie Welsh off this year’s team that qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2015 to graduation, so the Cowgirls will look to seniors Lauren Rios and Mia Gaboriau to lead the way.
Gaboriau and Rios, who returned to the lineup this past season after undergoing open heart surgery, were two key cogs for a Cowgirl squad that won the Region 1-6A tournament and placed fourth in the team standings in the Class 6A state tournament.
