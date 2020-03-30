Up until the UIL announced the athletic season was halted, the Coppell softball team was starting to find a rhythm heading into the District 6-6A gauntlet.
Since a 3-1 loss to Aledo in the second game of the Coppell and Marcus Tournament, the Cowgirls rattled off three straight wins – and they were certainly big ones. They never failed to score less than seven runs and posted two monstrous efforts of 13-plus runs, going for 13-2 and 7-5 wins over Cedar Hill to end the tournament before an 18-0 thrashing over Irving MacArthur in the 6-6A opener to give them an 11-6 overall record.
Unfortunately, Coppell, like everyone else, saw its season get suspended as the UIL announced that the earliest games could resume is May 4.
“They’re a good group,” said Mike Dyson, Coppell head coach. “I really miss them. We haven’t seen them at all since we shut down.”
Early on, Coppell went through a couple of rough patches on the diamond. It compiled a 3-3 mark at the Bryan Tournament that required some extensive travel – there was the three-hour drive to Bryan to squeeze games in, followed by making another long drive south to play in Tomball for two straight days before being able to return to playing in Bryan on the third and final day.
“Just all of a sudden the wheels fell off in one game, but then we came back and after that we took off,” Dyson said.
From that point forward, the wins came at a premium. Coppell came right back by winning the first three games of the Allen Tournament and nearly extended that to four straight games in a 5-4 loss to a strong little Little Elm squad – a game in which it held a sizable lead for much of the day – and suffered one more loss over the weekend in Allen to another ranked bunch in the Pollok Central, the No. 20 3A team.
After the Allen Tournament, the Cowgirls won four of their next five and topped off the stretch with a three-game winning streak, with the only loss coming to an Aledo team ranked No. 25 in 5A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. They were getting hot at just the right time and finding their groove just ahead of the break, all of which manifested itself in that district-opening rout of MacArthur.
Katherine Miller tossed a one-hit shutout on the mound against MacArthur, Rylie Anderson reached base five times, two players – Adrianna Erichsen and Sydney Ingle – went 4-for-5 and the offense hit five doubles altogether in a dominant display at the plate to the tune of 18 runs.
“We go over there and hitting we adjusted to three different pitchers and hit the ball really well,” Dyson said. “We played defense and the pitching was coming on strong. You see it all. And then you hit the gap and you deal with what they tell you to do, and that’s what we’ll do.”
It has not been just one player really leading the way for Coppell either. Instead, it is a collection of the whole unit to signify the close-knit nature and depth of this group.
Nine players have complied a batting average of .300 or better and five are above .500, with Ingle boasting the No. 1 mark in that category at .533 and Adrianna Erichsen right behind her at .532. Six players have 10 or more RBIs – led by Ingle’s 19 – and five players are up to three-plus doubles, including Olivia Reed’s seven.
“They’re really doing a good job,” Dyson said. “There might be five or six that are getting more at-bats and are able to hit the ball with it more, but what I like about it is the ones that even the 7-8-9s — and even I have three more — they’re starting to pick up. They’re asked to come in and do some things. It’s really good to see. There’s not really one. It’s just an overall of all of them.”
If and when the season does resume – there remains hope that it does because of the UIL saying it is working hard to play the championships in all of the sports involved – Dyson can’t wait to get back to being with his group and pick up right where they left off.
Dyson loves the team chemistry and their special bond on and off the field, which has helped them and will continue to be an important factor the rest of the way.
“I think it’s just how well they all get along,” Dyson said. “It’s fun to watch. We did a lot of things in Bryan and Allen and our tournament. They all get along really well. It’s fun to see them just gel that way. They’re an athletic group. Defensive-wise, they’re a really good group. Looking forward to it all. I really miss it.”
