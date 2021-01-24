The Coppell boys and girls golf teams battled more than just the other teams last week at the District 6-6A Preview.
The weather conditions made for an uphill battle for the teams. Sunny weather and prevailing winds out of the south on the first day of the two-day tournament on Jan. 18 were met with higher and colder wind gusts out of the north on Jan. 19.
The changing weather conditions didn’t affect the focus of the Cowgirls.
Coppell won the event with team scores of 308 and 322, defeating runner-up Plano West by seven strokes. Texas Tech signee Chelsea Romas and junior Lauren Rios tied for fourth place, with both players shooting a two-day total of 156. Oklahoma City University pledge Jamie Welsh finished tied for eighth with a 158. Coppell’s boys placed fifth.
“I was proud of them,” said Jan Bourg, Coppell head girls golf coach. “They hung in there tough on Tuesday. I told them to keep making pars and if they had a bad hole, to keep it at a minimum. We wanted to win this tournament to start the season.”
Coppell had four players shoot in the 70s on the first day. Rios and fellow Mia Gaboriau led the way with each golfer shooting a 76. Romas and Welsh both finished two strokes off that mark with a 78. Romas shot rounds of 78 both days. Rios and Welsh both carded identical scores of 80 on the second day. Miyoko Tan, a junior, totaled an 84 that same day.
“A win is a win,” Bourg said. “Hopefully we can build on it and gain some confidence.”
As for the Coppell boys, the Varsity 1 team of Andrew Chow, Rithvik Shroff, Alex Ahn, Zach Frazer and Granger Hassmann played better when the conditions worsened. After shooting a five-player team score of 320 on Day 1, the Cowboys reduced that total by eight strokes to 312 on Day 2.
On Day 1, Ahn led the team turning in a score of 78. Chow and Frazer both carded an 80. Hassmann turned in an 82 and Shroff recorded an 83.
On Day 2 the team showed signs of improvement on the greens, turning in a team score of 312. Chow led the team with a score of 75. Ahn turned another 78. Shroff carded a 79. Hassmann recorded an 80 and Frazer finished with an 81.
The tournament was held at The Tribute at The Colony Golf Club. Coppell will return to that same course March 8 before playing the District 6-6A tournament there two weeks later on March 22.
The Coppell boys’ Varsity 1 team will compete again on Feb. 25-36 at the Denton Invitational Golf Tournament at the Robson Ranch Golf Club. The Cowgirls are scheduled to return to action Jan. 29 at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound for the Vanessa Close Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.