The Coppell girls wrestling team won the rumble – the Rumble at the Ridge, that is.
The Cowgirls placed eight wrestlers in the top four, including four individual champions, to earn first place in the team standings with 112 points -- nearly double that of Fossil Ridge's 66.
Senior Maria Husain wrestled to first place to remain undefeated on the season at 18-0. Junior Scout Carrell won the 119-pound weight class division, while junior Tucker Sparks earned first place at 165. Freshman Annie Reeder won her first tournament of the season, capturing the top individual finish at 102 pounds.
Coppell had three male wrestlers win individual titles at Fossil Ridge. Senior Simi Socks earned first place in the 285-pound division to improve to 20-3 on the season. Junior Dominic Godinez (113) and sophomore Cam Girard (160) each won their first tournament.
Overall, Coppell had 15 wrestlers place at Fossil Ridge.
Jamie Cameron was the runner-up at boys’ 182 pounds. Harsh Halunde struck for bronze at 145. Jarod Troup (160) and Collin Bloodworth (170) wrestled to fourth place.
On the girls’ side, Karissa Godhia wrestled to second at 119. Cassie Bonacci finished third at 148.Anna Lopez took home third place at 215 despite moving up one weight class for the tournament. Piper Carrell finished fourth at 110.
The Coppell boys’ team is scheduled to return to action at 6 p.m. Friday at Dallas Jesuit. Both Coppell squads will compete in the Coyote Classic in Anna on Saturday.
