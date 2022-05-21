LITTLE ELM – As soon as Coppell senior Andrew Nester saw an errant throw sail into right field on a botched back-handed pick-off attempt at first base, he took off running from second base as quickly as possible.
With runners on first and second
with one out in a tie game in the bottom of the seventh inning, Prosper catcher senior catcher Easton Carmichael threw to junior first baseman Jason Miller in an attempt to pick off Coppell senior Walker Polk.
But the throw sailed past Miller, allowing Nester to score the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory in Game 3 of a Region I-6A quarterfinal series at Little Elm High School on Saturday.
Final: Coppell 3, Prosper 2Cowboys win series 2-1A throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base allows the final run to score. Second straight year that @CHS_CowboysBB has ended the series against Ptosper on a walk-off.Coppell scores 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th. pic.twitter.com/rXjNSrDH1q— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) May 21, 2022
“We have the mindset that we’re never out of a game,” Nester said. “We’re always in it. We’re in to win it.”
Coppell came into the seventh inning trailing 2-1. Senior Carter Fields drew a walk to lead off the frame, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by junior TJ Pompey and then scored on Nester’s game-tying RBI single. Following an intentional walk to Polk, Nester rounded third to score the game-winning run on an error.
“It felt great,” Nester said. “I made a base-running mistake earlier in the game and had to pick my teammates up and help us to win a game.”
It was the second straight year that Coppell ended Prosper’s season on the final play of the game. Last year, Coppell junior Tanner Sever hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Cowboys a 1-0 win in Game 2 and complete the sweep of a regional quarterfinal series.
This year’s rematch required three games. Coppell won Game 1, 7-4, on Thursday behind a three-run home run by Pompey and a solo home run by Polk. With its season on the line on Friday, Prosper responded in a big way, earning a resounding 12-1 win in Game 2 to force Saturday’s Game 3.
Coppell came out swinging Saturday. Polk doubled with two outs in the bottom of the first and proceeded to score on an RBI single by senior Landry Fee for a 1-0 Cowboys lead.
Fee not only swung the bat well, but pitched two scoreless innings to boot. After Coppell gave up 12 runs in Friday’s run-rule loss – highlighted by a 10-run top of the fifth for Prosper – the Cowboys’ pitching staff responded to the setback in a big way. Fee didn’t allow a hit in his two innings of work. Senior Will Boylan entered for Fee in the third inning and proceeded to allow a total of two runs (one earned) in five innings.
“It’s been more than a month since Landry Fee has seen live innings on the mound,” said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. “For him to start and give us two quality innings was huge. Will Boylan came in, and ever since he’s been here, has been unbelievable. I’m so proud that he’s a Cowboy.”
Prosper was held without a hit for the first four innings, but managed to tie the score at 1-1 on a botched ground ball in the top of the fourth. Coppell first baseman Andrew Schultz attempted to field a one-hopper and throw out a runner at home plate, but he bobbled the ball, allowing Eagle senior Jacob Devenny to touch home plate.
Prosper senior Brody Boushey delivered the Eagles' first hit of the game with a solo home run in the top of the fifth, giving Prosper a 2-1 lead.
“I knew that it was going to be a tight game,” said Scott Holder, Prosper head coach. “I’ve been wrong before. Usually, these Game 3s, it’s 6-5, 7-6, 5-4 ballgame. I didn’t really expect it to be that low-scoring.
“I felt some missed opportunities early in the game to score runs kind of hurt us. You never know when that one run is going to make a difference. That cost us late.”
Holder praised the pitching of senior Austin Rogers. Rogers came into the game with Coppell having the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third and a chance to build on a one-run advantage, but Rogers struck out the next two Cowboys batters. He went on to allow just one hit in 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.
While Coppell struggled to muster any offense against Rogers, the Cowboys mounted the final offensive against Prosper senior Lucas Davenport – capped by Nester’s sprint from second base to home plate on Carmichael’s throwing error in the bottom of the seventh.
“We made some uncharacteristic mistakes (Friday), and for us to come back today shows a lot of mental toughness,” Howard said.
Coppell will play Southlake Carroll in a Region II-6A semifinal series next week. The Dragons defeated Frenship 8-0 on Saturday to complete a two-game sweep of that series.
