Coppell senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch has enjoyed a breakout season, and he credits a big part of his success to the hard work that he and his teammates put in during the offseason and in practice.
Darkoch led all Class 6A Dallas-area schools in receiving yardage (273 yards on 10 receptions) through the first two weeks of the season, as Coppell won its first two games. That total comes one year after he finished with 208 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.
Despite all of the success that Darkoch has had, wide receiver is a position that is still relatively new to him. He played quarterback from middle school until his sophomore season. But after he suffered an ankle injury after spring ball that same school year, Darkoch was told by his coaches that in order to get on the field, he would have to play somewhere else on the field.
Darkoch has made a smooth transition to his new position, and he hasn’t looked back.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete spotlight feature, Darkoch talks about the hard work that he has put in, how he handles being a standout two-sport athlete, the Cowboys’ run to the regional semifinals in baseball this past spring and his favorite professional athlete.
SLM: You led all Class 6A Dallas-area schools in receiving yardage through the first two weeks of the season, which included a five-catch, 181-yard performance in a Week One 56-27 victory over Sachse. What’s been clicking for you?
ZD: I’ve just been consistent every day in practice. I haven’t been thinking too much. Just getting the job done. I’ve expected a lot of what has happened so far this season, but not like the rate that it has happened. That first game really propelled me having the amount of yards that I have had. I like getting in the action of a game and being a play-maker.
SLM: This is your second season playing with senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw and other skill players on offense, including junior wide receiver Luca Grosoli. How would you describe the chemistry that Coppell has on that side of the ball?
ZD: It’s just another year that we’ve had, another offseason that we’ve had together. I think we all want to win and it’s great motivation to keep getting better.
SLM: Who do you credit for your development as a wide receiver?
ZD: I would say the receivers coach that we had last year, coach (Lincoln) Hanke and coach (Tony) Newsome this year. Actually, all of the receiving coaches that I’ve had since last year. Last year was my first year being a receiver after switching from quarterback, which I played from middle school to my sophomore year.
SLM: You also play baseball for Coppell. Describe your preparation for being a two-sport athlete.
ZD: It’s a lot, but I think it’s just really fun. You have a lot of different people and just being competitive at both sports takes a lot of effort and time, but it’s worth it when you go four rounds into the playoffs for baseball. Hopefully we can go far in the playoffs this year in football.
SLM: Staying on the subject of baseball: The Cowboys were a regional semifinalist this past season for the second year in a row. How fun was that journey?
ZD: I had never experienced anything like that before. It was really fun, especially with the teammates that I had. A lot of us are great friends. We’ve been playing baseball together for a while. Hopefully next year is just as fun. I’ll just keep working on it.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional athlete?
ZD: Lamar Jackson. We had the same number for a little while. Whenever I played quarterback, I modeled my game after his.
SLM: What are your future plans?
ZD: I definitely want play football in college, but it’s got to be the right fit because education is a thing that I think about. If the school doesn’t have the right education, I’d rather just go to where I can get a good education.
