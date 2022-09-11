Zack Darkoch

Coppell senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch caught five passes for 181 yards in the Cowboys’ week-one win over Sachse.

 Submitted photo

Coppell senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch has enjoyed a breakout season, and he credits a big part of his success to the hard work that he and his teammates put in during the offseason and in practice.

Darkoch led all Class 6A Dallas-area schools in receiving yardage (273 yards on 10 receptions) through the first two weeks of the season, as Coppell won its first two games. That total comes one year after he finished with 208 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.

