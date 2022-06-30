Coppell head football coach Antonio Wiley has always been a proponent of 7-on-7 football.
Now in his first season in charge of the Cowboys’ football team after three successful seasons at Wichita Falls Hirschi, Wiley is using 7-on-7 tournaments this summer to continue the installation of Coppell’s pass offense and defensive coverages.
All of the work that Coppell has put in on the field came together at the Texas State 7-on-7 Division I State Tournament, held June 24-25 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
The Cowboys rebounded from a shaky first day on the field to win three of four matches in the consolation bracket, coming up just one win short of playing for the consolation championship. Overall, Coppell went 4-3 with a 33-15 win over Amarillo in pool play, followed by victories against El Paso Coronado (33-27), Eastlake (20-0) and Westwood (35-27) in their first three matches in bracket play.
“Overall, I'm proud of those guys,” Wiley said. “They showed that they can handle adversity. They showed us a lot of upside. We just have to go out there and execute. The first day was a reality check. Some of those reality checks can be a great things for the kids, and for us, it was.”
In pool play, Coppell lost 33-20 to Houston Lamar, rebounded with an 18-point victory against Amarillo before losing 33-26 to College Station. The two losses were the first all summer in 7-on-7 games for the Cowboys. Coppell came into the state tournament with a perfect 7-0 record. However, the Cowboys rebounded nicely on the second day, and for the summer, finished 11-3.
Coppell lost in heartbreaking fashion to end the state tournament, suffering a 28-26 loss in the consolation semifinals to Cinco. Wiley said the difference in the end result came down to two plays. Cinco made all of its extra-point conversions, while Coppell missed two such attempts.
Wiley praised the efforts of multiple players. Junior Carter Kincaid caught 10 touchdowns in College Station. Senior Zack Darkoch played well on offense on the second day, Wiley added. Junior Zach Cody showed “really good grit in certain situations.”
Defensively, senior safety Braxton Myers, who gave a verbal commitment to USC on May 16, sophomore safety Weston Polk and senior outside linebacker Mason Montague all played well, Wiley said.
"I think we played well on both sides, played pretty opportunistic,” Wiley said. “Our offense capitalized on some things, and the defense got on and got off the field. Overall, it was a great team day on that second day."
The first day of fall practice for Coppell is Aug. 8. The Cowboys are slated to kick off the season Aug. 25 at Sachse. Wiley plans to use the remainder of the summer to not only continue to work with his players on the football field and in the weight room, but also to build relationships with the team.
“It's awesome,” he said. “They're getting to know me, and I'm getting to know them and their personalities. They're starting to understand that I go one way, and that's full throttle. I put a high level of expectation on them, and I don't lower that standard. They're constantly rising to those expectations.”
