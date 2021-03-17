Tuesday proved to be a great day on the recruiting trail for Coppell.
Junior shooting guard Ryan Agarwal, listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, announced his commitment to play men’s basketball for Stanford University. Cowgirl senior Reezon Eke gave her pledge to run cross country and track and field for the University of Memphis.
Agarwal called Stanford his “dream school” in a video that he posted to his social media page.
"I would have never thought that I would have the opportunity to attend the top schools in this country by doing what I love," he said. "I see all of these schools on TV every day and to think that could be me is extremely hard to wrap my head around it. I want to thank all of the college coaches that believed in me by providing me with interest or an offer to attend their school. It's truly a blessing to have experienced this recruitment process, a process that I will never forget. However, it can only be one, and I have decided to go with my dream school: Stanford University."
Agarwal had 13 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports. He’s also rated as the No. 89 recruit in the country, according to the site’s composite rankings. He chose Stanford over offers from SMU, Oklahoma State and others.
"It fits a lot to my playing style," Agarwal said. "They utilize their shooters. They have playmakers coming in there in the class of 2021 and they already have playmakers there. I think it's a really good fit. They run a ball-screen offense. They share the ball really, really well, which is what I was looking for in college basketball because I know some teams give it to their guards. That's what I really looked for. Stanford checked all of the boxes."
Stanford first got to know Agarwal two years ago when he traveled to Palo Alto, Calif., for an unofficial visit. Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase had dinner with Agarwal, took him on a tour of the campus and allowed the blue-chip recruit to watch a team practice.
But, it wasn’t just the basketball program that swayed Agarwal to commit to Stanford. Agarwal has a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently taking four AP classes at Coppell. He is undecided on his major, though is leaning towards a degree in business.
"It's really the perfect school,” he said of Stanford. “They offered a scholarship. They have an Ivy League education. They have a great program. They're in the PAC-12. It's just an amazing school, an amazing basketball program. It's just a perfect fit."
A good curriculum was just as important to Eke when she began the recruitment process.
"What I wanted to be was a psychologist, so I looked up psychology programs, and Memphis popped up,” she said. “I reached out to the girls coach for cross country and track and field. I looked at their roster and times, and their times matched up to mine. They emailed me back and said that I would be a good addition to the team."
Eke holds one of the top 10 times in school history in the 800-meter run. She was also a standout runner while in middle school, winning the district title both her seventh- and eighth-grade years. She also runs in the 400 and 1,600 as well as cross country.
Running is a sport that Eke has been passionate about since first taking it up, and she said that Memphis provides the perfect opportunity for allow her to continue doing what she loves.
"I really wanted to be somewhere similar to Coppell, a part of a big, competitive environment, running against the top people in our nation,” she said.
Eke said that she owed a lot of her success to Coppell head coach Nick Benton, who has been “supporting me since middle school.”
"She's just been a hard worker for four years," Benton said. "We've got so many kids that were going to big-time D1 schools, and she's the one that has been flying under the radar."
