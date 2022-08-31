Emma Hirneise

Lake Dallas senior Emma Hirneise passes the ball as her sister, Maddy, backs up the play during Tuesday’s road match at Creekview.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

CARROLLTON – Just a few weeks ago, the defense for the Lake Dallas volleyball team was a work in progress.

That’s because first-year Lady Falcons head coach Kameshia Levingston was rotating players into different spots to find the best combination on the court. But as the days have progressed, Levingston feels that Lake Dallas’s defense is getting better and better with each match that’s been played.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments