CARROLLTON – Just a few weeks ago, the defense for the Lake Dallas volleyball team was a work in progress.
That’s because first-year Lady Falcons head coach Kameshia Levingston was rotating players into different spots to find the best combination on the court. But as the days have progressed, Levingston feels that Lake Dallas’s defense is getting better and better with each match that’s been played.
Lake Dallas showed during Tuesday’s 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 road win over Creekview that its defense can lead to big things for the Lady Falcons this season.
“We’ve been focusing on defense a lot because defense wins championships,” Levingston said. “Our biggest focus is if we can’t get a pass, we can’t get a hit.”
On a night when Lake Dallas earned its seventh win in its last eight tries, it was hustle plays that propelled the Lady Falcons to yet another victory.
With the Lady Falcons clinging to a 6-4 in the first set, Creekview senior outside hitter Angelina Sicilian rose in the air for a hard hit. Lake Dallas junior Deborah Oh dove forward and struck the ball. The ball moved forward in the direction of junior Haley Beggs, who dove to her right to get a dig. Senior Olivia Wood then tipped the ball into the back right corner of the Mustangs’ side of the court for a kill to finish off the long point.
Senior Maddy Hirneise led all Lake Dallas players in digs with 15.
“Our defense has gotten better,” Levingston said. “The girls have wanted it more, which makes a huge difference. They’re playing bigger teams, and my defense has to want to get to that ball so that we can get a hit.”
Creekview took its first lead of the night on a kill by freshman Chloe Davis to commence the 2nd set. The Mustangs crowd showered Davis with chants following the point.
Although Lake Dallas scored 11 of the next 15 points to rally for an 11-5 lead, Creekview didn’t give up. The Mustangs received back-to-back kills by sophomore Sinaya Holder – the first after a bad pass by the Lady Falcons – and then a service ace by junior Alyssa Luevanos to reduce the deficit to 11-10.
But just when it appeared that Creekview had the momentum, a tip kill by Lake Dallas on the very next point restored order for the Lady Falcons. A 14-2 run by Lake Dallas to end the set turned the proceedings around in a big way for the Lady Falcons. Senior middle hitter Altyn Bartley had a kill and block on consecutive points before Oh recorded three aces in a span of four points to secure the set-two win for Lake Dallas.
Down 2-0 in the match, Creekview played with a lot of desperation in the third set. Junior Claire Braun spotted an ace to begin the set before junior Kayla Payton blocked the ball at the net later in the event to give the Mustangs an 8-7 lead.
Lake Dallas remained a poised team.
The Lady Falcons used a fantastic display of setting and hitting in the third set to help finish off a sweep of the Mustangs. Wood and senior Rachel Armstrong dominated at times with each player notching six kills in the final set. Armstrong finished with a team-high 13 kills.
“I love their determination,” Levingston said of Wood and Armstrong. “They’ve definitely set the tone for the girls. It’s just the hard work that they put in. They’re one of the first ones in and one of the last ones out, and it’s showing on the court.”
Lake Dallas’ performance at Creekview comes a few days after the Lady Falcons went 4-1 at the Irving Nimitz Tournament to earn second place.
The Lady Falcons welcome the Red River Rattlers on Friday for its final match before District 7-5A play commences at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Argyle.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.