For the last 15 years, Joseph Angrisano was working towards a moment like this.
The Coppell senior, who started playing baseball as a young 4 year old in Denver, Colorado, grew up hoping of a future in baseball beyond his days as a teenager. Maybe he could become a major leaguer someday like Troy Tulowitski or Nolan Arenado. Maybe he could play collegiately.
Today, Angrisano has that opportunity to play at the next level, signing his letter of intent to Thomas More, an NAIA school in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.
"It really just means that I feel like I’ve earned what I’ve been working for my whole life,” Angrisano said. “Now I just need to keep earning and work even harder now. But it just feels like an accomplishment, something I’ve been looking forward to since I was a little kid.”
There were dreams of going straight to the major leagues out of high school and there were dreams of having that opportunity that his baseball career could extend past high school.
At 15 years old, he started to see he might have a chance at the next level. College looked like a viable option, and he kept climbing the ladder each step of the way.
Angrisano said he struggled with confidence throughout the years, but during his junior season that switch flipped.
“I think around beginning of junior year I was like, ‘Oh, I’m actually OK. What happens, happens. It’s just a game. It’ll be fine,’” Angrisano said. “And then I ended up performing a lot better knowing that I actually have the confidence to perform.”
The following summer, the college interest started to flood in. And that’s when Thomas More came calling.
One of the first schools to reach out, Angrisano fell in love with everything about Thomas More the second he visited there last summer.
“I talked to the coach and pretty much the moment I walked on campus I thought it was pretty cool,” Angrisano said. “I just felt like this was a great place for me already, and then talking to the coach I just really knew that this was the place I want to be because he has a great environment for his athletes. They also just have a great campus. We have a couple connections there, and they’re all great people, a great society to be around. I find that pretty awesome as well.”
Angrisano has not been told of his role for when he moves to Thomas More yet. Instead, the focus is on helping everybody prepare and communicate with one another during this unprecedented time period.
But when he does arrive, his focus will reside on doing whatever he can for the program and getting himself ready for life beyond baseball.
“No. 1 is going to be education because I know that playing isn’t always going to be available from this year, but I just figured that, business-wise, it is really what I want to get into in the future,” Angrisano said. “I’m majoring in business, so that’s something that’s going to really drive me to work.”
And with a business degree, Angrisano would love to have that guide him into a baseball career forever.
He would love to be a general manager someday. Maybe he even becomes one for the Rockies, making him come full circle from the days of when he first picked up a baseball bat back in Colorado before he moved to Texas at the age of 9.
There was a lot of hard work poured to get Angrisano to where he is today as a college baseball signee, and he will continue putting his heart and soul into the sport he has loved so dearly for well over a decade.
“I’ve dedicated 15 years of my life to baseball,” Angrisano said. “I’ve given up a lot for it. But I just think that’s really gotten me there is not necessarily skill or anything, because I’m nowhere near the most talented out there, but what’s really just gotten me there is just the love for the game and just knowing that there’s always a next step and there’s always somewhere else to go. You can always go up and down, and I preferred it’s always just shoot up and shoot for the stars and do what I can to get the job done.”
