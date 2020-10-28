With inclement weather forcing not only a change in venue but also an 8:30 p.m. start, Coppell and Prosper had to adjust on the fly as they prepared for their Class 6A bi-district team tennis match.
The change didn’t rattle Coppell’s focus.
Playing under the lights and the roof of T Bar M Racquet Club in Dallas, Coppell, No. 11 in 6A and No. 4 in Region I, cruised to a 10-2 win over Prosper on Monday night. Coppell advances to the area round where it will play the winner of Lake Highlands/Arlington Bowie on Thursday, although the date could change because those two squads have yet to get in their match.
“Fortunately, we have quite a few players who train in indoor facilities, so they did not seem to be affected much by the change in environment,” said Rich Foster, Coppell head coach. “The timing, I thought, would be a little tougher to overcome. Our kids did an awesome job of staying focused, supporting each other, and just took care of business.”
Coppell’s boys and mixed doubles set the pace by getting out to large leads in their respective doubles matches.
In fact, Coppell didn’t lose a single set in boys competition.
It was a clean sweep for the Cowboys in boys doubles.
Matthew Abbey and Vinay Patel cruised to a 2-0 win (6-1, 6-2) over Prosper’s Jett Anderson and Drew John at No. 1 doubles. Kunal Seetha and Austin Gregory topped Cameron Youtsey and Eli Steuer (6-1, 6-3) at No. 2 doubles. Cason Cole and Atharva Nijasure didn’t lose a point in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Finishing the doubles portion of the competition so quickly allowed Coppell’s boys to transition smoothly into singles play, which allowed the squad to gain the additional points they needed to earn the 10 required for the match victory over Prosper.
In boys singles, Coppell won all five matches – Abbey at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-4), Seetha at No. 2 (6-4, 6-1), Patel at the No. 3 line (6-0, 6-1), Arjun Arunachalam at No. 4 (6-0, 6-2) and Nijasure at No. 5 (6-0, 6-2).
Coppell’s Arunachalam and Lindsay Patton were dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 win at mixed doubles.
Prosper won two of the three matches in girls doubles, but Rishita Uppuluri and Riya Reddy notched a huge 7-6 (3), 6-0 win at the No. 2 line that allowed Coppell to take a 5-2 lead after doubles competition.
The Lady Eagles received victories from Ava Kirkendall and Rachel Rajamoney at No. 1 doubles (7-5, 6-1) and from the duo of Rebecca Gutierrez and Lauren Hallauer at the No. 3 line (6-1, 6-4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.