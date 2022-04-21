The Coppell softball team is bound for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Despite losing 2-1 to Plano East on Tuesday, the Cowgirls clinched a playoff berth by virtue of Lewisville’s 2-1 win over Marcus.
This sets the stage for what is expected to be a wild final day of the regular season.
Hebron (20-8 overall, 10-3 District 6-6A), Coppell (19-7, 9-4) and Lewisville (16-8-1, 9-4) have all clinched playoff berths. The Lady Hawks can clinch the outright 6-6A title with a win against the Farmers. But, if Lewisville defeats Hebron and Coppell tops Flower Mound, that will forge a tie atop the standings and both the Cowgirls and Lady Hawks will earn a share of the title.
Flower Mound (18-9, 8-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Coppell or a Marcus (18-10-1, 7-6) loss to Plano East. The Lady Jaguars – a state semifinalist a year ago – can finish as high as third place. But, that’s a situation that Coppell would like to avoid all together.
The Cowgirls will have a big advantage during Friday’s game against Flower Mound – home-field advantage. Coppell is 12-0 at CISD Baseball/Softball Complex this season.
As for Tuesday’s game against Plano East, Coppell was able to muster just four hits in what was a pitcher’s duel between Cowgirl senior Kat Miller and Lady Panthers freshman Jadyn Dawson.
Dawson had her finger prints all over this game.
On the mound, the Plano East freshman allowed just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.
And at the plate, she factored into both Lady Panther runs.
Dawson hit an RBI single in the bottom of first inning for a 1-0 East lead. In the fourth inning, she drew a walk. Sophomore Estella Pittman, who entered the game as a courtesy runner for Dawson, scored the go-ahead run on Kylie Grant’s two-out single.
Coppell’s only run of the game came when freshman Natalie Howell scored on a wild pitch in the third inning. Howell served as a courtesy runner for junior Medleigh Danchak, who led off the frame with a double.
Later trailing 2-1, the Cowgirls had multiple opportunities to tie the score.
In the fifth inning, sophomore Mallory Moore hit a double but was later thrown out at home plate.
One inning later, junior Sabina Frosk was left stranded at third base after hitting a two-out triple.
Then, in the seventh, Miller led off the inning with a double and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt by senior ElleBelle Zimmerman. But, Miller was left stranded on the base path. Dawson responded with consecutive strikeouts to preserve the win for the Lady Panthers.
