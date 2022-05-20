The Coppell baseball team continues to be a resilient bunch this postseason.
Junior TJ Pompey hit a go-ahead, three-run home run and senior Walker Polk capped off a four-run sixth inning for the Cowboys with a solo home run, and Coppell rallied for a 7-4 win over Prosper in Game 1 of a regional quarterfinal series at Little Elm on Thursday.
Prosper took a 4-1 lead on a two-run double by freshman Luke Billings in the bottom of the third inning.
Billings, a Tennessee commit, went 2 for 3 with three RBI to power the Eagle offense. Senior Easton Carmichael, an Oklahoma pledge, and senior Jacob Devenny, a Rice commit, also contributed two hits apiece.
Coppell chipped away at Prosper's lead. Senior Carter Fields hit an RBI double with two outs in the top of the fourth. One inning later, junior Tanner Sever hit a two-out double, reducing the Cowboys' deficit to 4-3.
The long ball helped Coppell to overtake Prosper in the sixth inning. Pompey, a Texas Tech commit, launched a three-run home run to put the Cowboys on top 6-4. Two batters later, Polk, a Baylor signee, clubbed a solo home run for a 7-4 Coppell lead.
A big reason why Coppell was able to mount a comeback was because of strong relief pitching. Junior Andrew Schultz and senior Will Boylan, a Northwest Florida State signee, combined to allow no runs and one hit over the game's final 4.1 innings.
Game 2 is Friday night, also at Little Elm. If necessary, Game 3 would be played Saturday at Little Elm.
