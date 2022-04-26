It's the final week of the regular season for high school baseball teams in Texas.
And for those teams in District 6-6A, the only thing that has been settled is that Flower Mound has clinched the third seed. However, every other playoff scenario remains to be determined.
Plano West (5-7 district) holds a one-game lead over Hebron (4-8) for fourth place, although the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of their two wins over the Wolves last week.
Both teams have two games remaining in the regular season. Hebron plays two games against Lewisville, while West has two scheduled contests against rival Plano.
While West and Hebron are battling for the final playoff spot, the race for the district title has come down to Coppell (11-1) and Marcus (11-1).
Both the Cowboys and Marauders have locked up the top two seeds in District 6-6A, but there is a good chance that they could be playing a playoff game for the No. 1 seed next week.
Coppell will take on playoff-bound Flower Mound twice this week -- Tuesday at Flower Mound and Friday at Coppell -- while Marcus is at Plano East today and hosts the Panthers on Friday.
Coppell is fresh off a two-game sweep of East. The Cowboys held the Panthers to a total of one run last week. Andrew Nester and Will Boylan combined for a six-hitter, allowing a total of one run against seven strikeouts in Friday's 4-1 win. TJ Pompey struck out nine and allowed just two hits in last Tuesday's 3-0 win over East.
Marcus, meanwhile, dominated Lewisville. The Marauders outscored the Farmers 21-2 over the two-game series, earning wins by scores of 9-1 and 12-1.
Caden Sorrell went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs in Friday's 9-1 win, including a three-run home run in a six-run first inning. Tate Evans notched the complete-game victory, striking out 10 while allowing just two hits and one run.
