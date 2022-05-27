DALLAS – When Coppell had two base runners on with no outs in the top of the second inning of Thursday’s Game 1 of a Region I-6A semifinal, Cowboys head coach Ryan Howard knew it was already a pivotal point in the ballgame.
In the previous round of the postseason, Coppell had shown a knack for coming up clutch late in the game. The Cowboys got a go-ahead, three-run home run by junior TJ Pompey in Game 1 of last week’s regional quarterfinal before a defensive error by Prosper allowed Coppell to record a come-from-behind win in Game 3.
But Coppell knew that it was dealing with a much different opponent.
Southlake Carroll senior right-hander Owen Proksch worked around that jam, as well as a few other ones, and the Duke pledge tossed a complete-game three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 4-0 Dragons win at Dallas Baptist’s Horner Ballpark.
The second inning was Coppell’s best chance to score.
Trailing 1-0, Coppell got the first two base runners on safely. Senior Landry Fee reached on a dropped throw at first base. Some indecision by Proksch on a bunt by junior Tanner Sever allowed Fee to advance to second base. Instead of throwing to first base for the easier out, Proksch threw to second base, but Fee beat out the throw and Sever was safe at first base.
Unfortunately for Coppell, it was an opportunity that it was unable to convert into a run. Proksch responded with a strikeout of senior Bradley Castillo, a fly-out off the bat of senior Will Boylan, followed by a ground-out by sophomore Michael Russell for out No. 3.
It was one of a few missed scoring chances for Coppell early in the game. The Cowboys got the lead-off batter on base in each of the first three innings, but all three times, they failed to score a run. Coppell also had two base runners thrown out at second base.
“We just didn’t get the big hit tonight,” Howard said. “Sometimes that happens. That’s why we play a three-game series. (Carroll) was able to get the bit hit with runners in scoring position tonight, and we didn’t.”
Howard tipped his cap to Proksch, who threw pitches for strikes and dominated with his slider. He got a lot better as the game went along, retiring 13 of the last 14 Coppell hitters that he faced.
“Listen, we’re facing a great arm on the mound tonight,” Howard said. “He was throwing a great slider. It’s tough to pick up. He was really good. We’re going to have a better effort at the plate Friday night. But we’re battle-tested. We’re tough.”
Carroll was led offensively by Dallas Baptist pledge and senior Ben Tryon’s two-hit, three-RBI performance.
The Dragons executed a perfect hit-and-run play with two outs in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. With Ethan Mendoza taking off from first base as a pitch was being thrown, Tryon hit a line-drive RBI double down the right-field line.
Carroll had a chance to blow the game open in the third inning. The Dragons got three straight singles by Proksch, Mendoza and Max Reyes to load the bases with no out. And while Carroll proceeded to get two runs – an RBI sacrifice fly apiece from Tryon and Nick Jones – Coppell senior pitcher Andrew Nester limited the damage to two runs for just a 3-0 Carroll lead.
“Obviously, it was a pivotal point in the game, but I thought that Andrew Nester did a great job of giving up only two runs there,” Howard said. “He grinded it out there. That’s an inning where the game could have been over, but we were able to control the damage. One big hit and we’re in this ballgame, and that’s what I told our guys. You can’t expect for them to have a base runner an inning and for us to strike out as many times as we did.”
Nester did his best to keep Coppell in the ballgame. He allowed three runs on seven hits over four innings. Junior Andrew Schultz didn't allow a run and just one hit over two scoreless innings of relief. But they didn't receive any run support.
Game 2 is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Horner Ballpark, where Coppell will look to keep its season alive.
