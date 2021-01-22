Ryan Dunlevy has stepped down from his duties as Coppell head girls soccer coach, citing personal reasons, per Amanda Simpson, Coppell ISD Director of Communications.
Simpson said the district cannot comment further due to personal privacy laws.
Attempts to reach Dunlevy by phone have been unsuccessful.
Rebecca Sawers has been named interim head coach, said Kit Pehl, Coppell High School athletics director.
Dunlevy leaves his post only two wins shy of 100 wins during his time at Coppell, having finished with an overall record of 98-16-8.
The Cowgirls captured three district titles under Dunlevy's watch and advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs in each of his first four seasons. Coppell was well on its way to earning another postseason berth last year before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dunlevy was hired to replace longtime coach Chris Stricker, who led the Cowgirls to two state titles in 18 seasons before retiring from coaching immediately following Coppell's 3-0 win over Highland Park in the 2015 Class 6A state championship game. The Cowgirls also won a state title in 2009.
Sawers has helped to lead the Cowgirls to a perfect 6-0 start to commence the 2020 season. Coppell has dominated at times, outscoring the opposition 24-2 entering Friday's game against Southlake Carroll.
