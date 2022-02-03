COPPELL – Coppell senior Alvin Ebosele was not in the country during early national signing day in December.
Back in town on Wednesday morning, it was rather easy to spot Ebosele in Coppell High Sports Arena. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, he is an imposing figure. That height and weight certainly got Baylor’s attention. And after signing a National Letter of Intent with the Sugar Bowl champion Bears, the all-district offensive lineman can’t wait to “start working, both in the classroom and on the field” when he arrives in Waco.
“Alvin is obviously a large human, which makes him a great offensive lineman and a great player for us,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “He is a high-character young man. He does all the right things. I remember sitting in the office with his mom his freshman year and we all said that this was a realistic opportunity.”
Ebosele was one of two Cowboy football players that signed with a college, all of which occurs in what is DeWitt’s final season at Coppell. He will step down once his contract expires at the end of the school year.
Senior cornerback Miles Hardy is also college-bound. He signed with Belhaven University, a private university located in Jackson, Miss. Hardy didn’t post big numbers in 2021, finishing with 14 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. But it was work ethic that got the attention of college coaches, DeWitt said.
“He was a great player for us because worked so hard in the offseason, lifting weights and running track,” DeWitt said. “It was great to see him grow up from youth to middle school and now going off to college.”
Senior Alyssa Hall is another Coppell student-athlete that boasted a “strong desire to get better,” said Cowgirls head basketball coach Ryan Murphy.
Hall came to Coppell from Germany during her sophomore season. It was quite the adjustment as she found out how difficult Class 6A girls basketball in the state of Texas can be.
This year, she is receiving significant playing time for a Coppell team that is off to its best start in program history. The Cowgirls defeated Lewisville on Tuesday to improve to 33-1 overall and are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. Next season, she will begin her playing career for LeTourneau University.
“At the end of her first year, she was arguably the most improved player in our program,” Murphy said. “LeTourneau University is getting somebody with a lot of potential. I think her best basketball is still ahead of her.”
Senior Ryan Sewell is trending upwards as he enters his final season competing in high school track and field. He was crowned Region I-6A champion in the boys’ discus throw last season. Sewell signed with Northeastern University on Wednesday.
“I chose Northeastern because of its excellent academics,” he said. “I’m very excited to live in Boston for the next four years.”
Cowgirl softball standout shortstop/outfielder ElleBelle Zimmerman is taking her unique skill set to Texas Wesleyan. A second-team all-6-6A selection last season, she hit at a .375 clip with eight RBI and two stolen bases.
“I’ve only coached EB for a few months,” said first-year Coppell head softball coach Ashley Minick. “I wish I could have coached her all four years. She's a great teammate and is one of the most coachable players that I've ever coached. She's a gamer. She strives to be the best that she can be every day. She does everything with integrity, and that's all that we can ask for."
Nathan Schrock fell in love with the experience that he received on campus while visiting Dallas Baptist University. He made it official with the Patriots on Wednesday. Schrock will compete in the triple jump, among other events, for DBU.
“The thing that sticks out most about him is what adjustments needed to be made,” said Eric Hill, Coppell jumps coach. “No matter what change of course needs to be made in order to get the best out of him on the triple-jump runway, he's all for it."
Sude Item will play volleyball for Case Western Reserve University. Cowgirls assistant coach Haley Tippett said that Item is “one of the best teammates that I’ve seen in my life.”
Haley Wenzel signed with Westminster College to play women’s lacrosse. She said one of her favorite moments while at Coppell was winning a tournament in College Station her sophomore season.
“Haley has been an incredible player for us the last three years,” said Logan Hendrick, Coppell head lacrosse coach. “She started playing lacrosse at the age of 9 and played with some of the teammates that she plays with this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.