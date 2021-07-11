Two Coppell graduates and two more from The Colony were named to the Big 12 academic all-rookie team on July 1.
Two women’s soccer players from Coppell earned their way onto that list. Lauren Kellett, a goalkeeper who recently completed her freshman season with TCU, allowed just one goal in three appearances. Katie Odum, a defenseman, made her Texas Tech debut on Sept. 18 versus Baylor – one of five appearances that she made on the season. In 2019, Kellett was named the Star Local Media’s all-area goalkeeper of the year, while Odum garnered defensive player of the year.
Two graduates from The Colony who are playing collegiately for Texas Tech also were selected to the Big 12 academic all-rookie team. Last year, Myles Price finished second on the Tech football team in receiving yards with 300 and also rushed for 132 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run against Kansas. Jacee Hamlin played in 24 games for the Red Raiders’ softball team, driving in three runs and scoring 10 runs.
A total of 527 student-athletes have been named to the 2020-21 academic all-Big 12 rookie team, which honors conference competitors who are new, incoming freshmen at their respective league institution.
Texas led the way with 96 honorees, while West Virginia followed with 63 and Kansas with 61.
A total of 69 student-athletes were nominated with 4.00 GPAs.
Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic all-Big 12 rookie team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.
Additionally, the student-athlete must have participated in at least one of their team’s scheduled contests and must have been a member of their respective team for their sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. The academic all-Big 12 rookie team was introduced in the 2012-13 academic year.
