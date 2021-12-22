The Coppell football team had a lot of obstacles to overcome this season – from roster turnover to position changes.
Despite all of those obstacles, the Cowboys positioned themselves for a winner-take-all game against Flower Mound in the final week of the regular season to determine the final postseason berth out of District 6-6A. The Jaguars won 45-21, but the Cowboys realized during the course of the season that they have a solid foundation going forward – and will do it with a new head coach after Mike DeWitt recently announced that he will resign his post at the end of the year.
For now, Coppell will celebrate the players that have gotten them this far. The Cowboys had 15 players receive nods on the all-district football team, including one unanimous first-team nod in junior cornerback Braxton Myers. Myers totaled 38 tackles and one interception in his first year with Coppell after transferring from Plano John Paul II during the offseason.
Also named to the first team were senior offensive tackle Alvin Ebosele, senior offensive center Charles Weber – also a second-team honoree at nose guard – senior defensive end Simi Ncube-Socks, senior inside linebacker Jack McAdams, junior inside linebacker, senior safety Isaiah Nichols, junior outside linebacker Ike Odimegwu and junior punter Nicolas Radicic.
McAdams and Odimegwu each registered more than 90 tackles on the season and combined for five sacks. Ncube-Socks recorded 42 tackles while also serving as one of the team’s main edge rushers. Nichols played in the box as well as up the field, finishing with 54 tackles in his final season in a Cowboy uniform.
Radidic – also a second-team selection at place kicker – averaged 35.5 yards per punt with a long of 56, with 14 of his 35 punts being placed inside the 20-yard line. He went a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points and was three-of-four on field goals with a long of 35 yards.
Also named to the second team were junior offensive tackle/defensive end Chimida Nwaiwu, senior offensive guard Sammy Hernandez, sophomore wide receiver Luca Grosoli, senior wide receivers Charlie Barker and Dylan Nelson, senior inside linebacker Jake Roemer, senior inside linebacker Cooper Seidman and freshman safety Weston Polk.
Nelson came into the season as the team’s top wide receiver, but also saw time at running back. He finished with 967 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. Barker and Grosoli both went over the 300-yard receiving yard mark. Roemer had nearly 10 tackles per game. Polk tallied 51 stops in his first season playing high school football.
Lewisville senior running back Damien Martinez captured district most valuable player honors.
