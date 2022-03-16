COPPELL – Coppell head boys soccer coach James Balcom admitted that he did a lot of scoreboard watching during Tuesday’s home game against Flower Mound.
The only thing that had been settled in District 6-6A coming into play on Tuesday was that Plano and Flower Mound had both clinched playoff berths. The district title had yet to be decided. And five other teams were battling for two postseason spots.
Coppell needed to beat Flower Mound or have Hebron defeat or tie Lewisville, Plano East to tie or beat Marcus, or for Plano to beat Plano West in order to clinch a playoff berth.
With Coppell and Flower Mound locked in a 0-0 tie during the second half, Balcom asked his assistant coaches and a team manager for scores of the other three games.
“Every bit of how you wanted to play was kind of dictated on what the other results were,” he said. “With Marcus up and Lewisville up at one point, we were out. We talked at halftime, ‘At what point do we need to press and go after the game?’”
The good news for the Cowboys is that they didn’t have to worry about the need to press.
East came to Coppell’s rescue, rallying from an early deficit to earn a 1-1 draw against Marcus, an outcome that eliminated the Marauders from playoff contention and clinched a playoff berth for the Cowboys. Coppell put it in cruise control from there, finishing out a 0-0 draw against Flower Mound at Buddy Echols Field.
As for Flower Mound, the Jaguars had to settle for second place in 6-6A. That’s because Plano clinched the district title with a 2-0 win over cross-town rival Plano West, coupled with the final result between Coppell and Flower Mound, which vaulted the Wildcats over the Jaguars. Lewisville finished in third place in 6-6A, while Coppell is locked in fourth place.
Although the game ended in a tie, both Coppell and Flower Mound played with a lot of intensity.
In the 14th minute, a double deflection off the bodies of Flower Mound seniors Reagan Tubbs and Jaden Worrell nearly led to the game’s first goal. However, Coppell senior keeper Arath Valdez reacted well to Worrell’s deflection and made the save.
“We knew that both of us had to try to win the game,” said David Doyle, Flower Mound head coach. “It was a game that mistakes and trying to do too much for both teams in the offensive end led to mistakes. There weren’t a lot of clear chances, which was the same when we played at our place. But, we gave it the best that we could.”
Coppell generated more chances as the first half wore on.
Junior Preston Taylor was given room in the midfield to operate and he nearly made Flower Mound pay at least a couple of times.
In the 22nd minute, he slipped a pass to senior Marco Lopez, who was spotted wide open in the middle of the field. Lopez appeared to be fouled from behind in the penalty area, but none was called, much to the chagrin of the Coppell coaching staff.
That play came less than two minutes after Taylor kicked the ball off the outside of the left post.
“When we changed formations, we knew that Preston was going to be a lynch-pin going up and down the line,” Balcom said. “When he went out against Plano East, we struggled a little bit. So tonight, we had to get that work up and down the line, and he was dangerous.”
With the game scoreless at halftime, Flower Mound adjusted. The Jaguars put three forwards at the top of the attack with the hope of scoring a goal and winning the district title.
But for as much as Flower Mound tried, the Jaguars were never able to kick the ball past Valdez. With less than six minutes remaining in the ballgame, the Jaguars moved the ball in front of the Coppell net. But Valdez punched the ball with his right hand, keeping the score at 0-0.
Both teams will enter the playoffs on a hot streak.
Flower Mound went 6-0-1 over its last seven games to finish 8-6-2 overall and 8-4-2 in district.
“We’re in the dance,” Doyle said. “You never may know what will happen. You’ve just got to give yourself a chance. We’ll see how it works out. The one thing about them is their effort and their energy is never going to change. They’ll work their tails off four 80 minutes. Whoever we play, they know that they’ll be in for quite a game.”
Coppell, meanwhile, climbed out of a 0-4-4 hole to commence district play and went 5-0-1 in its last six games to clinch a playoff berth.
“Two out of the last three years, we’ve had to make similar runs,” Balcom said. “But this was the first one where you had no room for error. It took every result that we got to get in. We couldn’t have dug a deeper hole. To go and get five straight wins and tie the first-place team is incredible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.