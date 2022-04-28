Coppell senior Vinay Patel and junior Lindsay Patton have brought head coach Rich Foster a lot of joy in his final season as the team’s head coach. And what was a highly successful season for Patel and Patton concluded Tuesday at the Class 6A state tournament in San Antonio.
Patel and Patton went 1-1 in mixed doubles to earn third place in the state.
Tuesday morning started with a two-hour rain delay. After the lengthy delay, the pair squared off with Austin Vandegrift’s Claire Logeman and Nico Montoya. Coppell overcame a sluggish start to earn a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win in a match that lasted more than two hours.
It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles in 2017.
“They did not allow the slow start to get them down,” Foster said. “They also did a great job of breaking the serve of the boy on the Vandegrift team, who had an outstanding serve.”
For as enthused as Patel and Patton were for their exhausting three-set victory, they had one hour to prepare for a semifinal match versus Clear Springs' Allison Schwartz and Rohsin Kamath. And for as much as Patel and Patton were determined, their season ended after an exhilarating 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 loss.
“We were pretty exhausted physically after the long three-set match in the first round,” Foster said. “We squandered some opportunities that Clear Springs gave us in the first set. We knew we had opportunities to take that set. Vinay and Lindsay did not allow that to deter them, and they did a tremendous job fighting off match opportunities that Springs had in the second.
“We stood firm and I was very proud of the comeback we mounted. That being said, back-to-back three-set matches with a one-hour break between was too tall an order for our team. Some cramping issues were affecting Vinay's ability to grip the racket and we just couldn't get any traction in the third set.”
Patel and Patton finished the season with a 33-3 record. Their only two losses of the season came against the two teams that played for the state championship. Plano West’s Summer Shannon and Dmitri Goubin defeated Clear Springs’ Kamath and Schwartz 6-0, 6-4 in the final.
Foster’s coaching career also came to an end Tuesday. He spent 29 years teaching and coaching in Coppell ISD, including the last nine as head tennis coach. Prior to Coppell, Foster spent one year in Enid, Okla., and three more at New Braunfels.
“Coppell is a big school,” he said. “I am very proud that I have been able to share the game of tennis with such a large number of students. We keep close to 150 players in the program. It is easy to get lost in such a large school. It was a fun ride, and we were able to share a lot of good times together. With the bulk of my career in Coppell, it is obviously a special place to me. I have worked with and for the best people education has to offer.”
