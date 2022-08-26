GARLAND – When Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw made his first career varsity start last season against Sachse, he didn’t have any expectations for himself and the Cowboy offense.
But now with a full season now under his belt, he said after Thursday’s 56-27 victory against the Mustangs that Coppell's offense has the potential to be a special unit this season.
“Last year, I really didn’t know,” he said. “This year, we’ve got big goals. We want to go a long way in the playoffs.”
Fishpaw and Co. were in full control from start to finish, and it began with Coppell taking a 14-0 lead just 4:06 into the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by Malkam Wallace and a 47-yard passing play between Fishpaw and junior wide receiver Ayrion Sneed. A short pass that became a 73-yard catch-and-run by senior wide-out Zack Darkoch on the second play of the game led to Wallace’s short run.
Coppell scored touchdowns on eight of its first nine possessions to keep the pressure on Sachse (0-1). Fishpaw completed 14-of-22 passes for 328 yards and also had 83 rushing yards on eight carries with five total touchdowns. He connected with five different receivers, led by 181 yards for Darkoch. Sneed caught four balls for 89 yards with a pair of scores.
“Fishpaw is a field general,” said Coppell head coach Antonio Wiley, who won in his debut as Cowboys’ head coach after three successful seasons at Wichita Falls Hirschi. “He’s that guy that walks into the huddle and everybody believes in him.”
The efficiency of Coppell’s offense helped to open running lanes for Wallace, who rushed for 113 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns.
Fishpaw lauded the play of his receivers and offensive line, which gave up one sack during the entire game.
“Everybody was doing their job. O-line especially, up front,” Fishpaw said. “Nobody believed in them, and they came in and whooped them. Absolute domination. It starts up front with them. And our receivers won all of the one-on-one matchups. Sneed beat them all. Baron (Tipton) beat them on a bunch. Zarkoch especially. He did great. And Malkam had three scores. Good for him.”
Sachse struggled in the passing game.
The Mustangs lost a huge piece of their offense from last year’s team with the graduation of current Michigan freshman quarterback Alex Orji, who accounted for more than 3,200 total yards and 30 touchdowns last year in his final season donning a Mustangs uniform.
Sachse head coach Mark Behrens started senior Grayson King before settling on alternating between King and senior VictorJesus Gutierrez. Both King and Gutierrez showed some good signs of life during the second half, but the Mustangs completed just one pass in the first half. Sachse threw for 47 yards all night.
In search of a spark, Sachse turned to its power running game.
The Mustangs’ duo of seniors Khalyse Harris and RC Reeves ran behind some great blocks by Sacshe’s offensive line and moved the ball to the Coppell 30 during their second drive of the game.
Although that drive ended in an interception by Coppell junior safety Weston Polk – his first of two picks on the night – Sachse found something that worked. Senior running back Pope Akanna had gains of 56 and 4 yards on the first two plays of the next Sachse drive with the latter resulting in a touchdown to cut the Cowboy advantage to 14-7 with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
Despite the slow start, Sachse churned out 352 rushing yards and averaged 7 yards per tote. Akanna led all rushers with 10 rushes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Reeves was the bell-cow for the Mustangs’ running game, carrying 22 times for 159 yards with three scores.
“That was a big positive for us, which was being able to run the ball,” Behrens said. “But you can’t get behind and pound it out. At some point, you’ve got to get the ball down the field and score.”
While Sachse continued to pound the ball with relative ease, Coppell matched blow for blow all night with the Mustangs.
Sneed hauled in a 28-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 35-14 lead with 1:47 left in the first half.
Coppell’s secondary had a huge game Thursday. Senior Braxton Myers, a USC commit, batted down three passes in one-on-one coverage, while Polk tallied two interceptions.
“Our secondary can be really good if they keep putting it together,” Wiley said. “We had a few mistakes here and there, but they’re playing really well. I’m just excited to see where this team can go.”
