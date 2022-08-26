Malkam Wallace

Coppell senior running back Malkam Wallace runs for a 52-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Sachse at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. Wallace totaled three rushing touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 56-27 victory.

 Photo courtesy of Brad McClendon

GARLAND – When Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw made his first career varsity start last season against Sachse, he didn’t have any expectations for himself and the Cowboy offense.

But now with a full season now under his belt, he said after Thursday’s 56-27 victory against the Mustangs that Coppell's offense has the potential to be a special unit this season.

