FLOWER MOUND — Just three days removed from playing rival Marcus to a scoreless draw, the Flower Mound girls soccer team was subjected to 80 minutes of deja vu during Monday’s District 6-6A rematch with fellow powerhouse Coppell.
For the second straight match, the Lady Jaguars logged decisive edges in both possession and shots on goal but came away without a goal scored. The Cowgirls’ goal-keeping and defense had a hand in that as well, contributing to a 0-0 stalemate between the two playoff-bound sides on Monday.
“It looks like we’re kind of in a drought right now. We just can’t finish,” said Misail Tsapos, Flower Mound head coach. “It’s not that we’re not creating chances — we’re creating tons of them — but we just can’t put one in. We hit the post several times tonight.”
The Lady Jaguars exited their home pitch with a 9-2 advantage in shots on target Monday, fresh off a 9-1 margin Friday against Marcus where 6-6A’s first-place club also came away empty-handed on the scoreboard.
It was more of the same on Monday with Flower Mound drawing a pair off the crossbar just a few minutes apart in the second half on consecutive shots from sophomore Skye Leach and senior Caitlyn Matthews. Matthews had a hand in four shots on goal Monday, while teammate and senior Abby Smith put three shots on frame in the draw.
“A lot of it is mental, too. You miss one, then it’s two and three. But I thought we didn’t play as well in the first half, though,” Tsapos said. “We were pretty solid in the second half and moved the ball well enough, but they’re a big, physical team. They sat back and looked to counter and that’s their style of play and it’s hard to break down. I thought we broke them down but just couldn’t finish.”
Part of that was due to some exemplary work in net by Coppell senior Lauren Kellett, who turned away a number of chances by the Lady Jaguars on Monday — including a penalty kick by Smith following a hand ball in the box by the Cowgirls during the 31st minute. Despite Smith booting a low roller to the far left side of the net, Kellett dove and got a hand on the ball to send it wide of the goal to keep the action scoreless.
“[Kellett] hurt her finger against Hebron and we’d rest her a game or two here and there, but she came out ready to play tonight,” said Ryan Dunlevy, Coppell head coach. “She made some big saves to keep it at zero.”
Kellett had a hand from her defense as well, particularly in the second half when Coppell’s back line of sophomore Bailey Peek and juniors Addison Martin and Chloe Phan routinely blocked a number of shots by Flower Mound. Holding the district’s highest-scoring team without a goal was all the more notable for the Cowgirls considering they went the final 33 minutes of the contest with just 10 players after picking up a red card early in the second half.
“They did a phenomenal job. It was a great response for us,” Dunlevy said. “We had a rough game against Marcus where we controlled possession and out-shot them, but they created some chances that they finished. Tonight, defensive organization was a huge piece against a team like that that moves everywhere, and I think they did a phenomenal job covering each other over and over again.”
Although Flower Mound’s defense had a say of its own, smothering Coppell’s attackers for just two shots on goal, the Cowgirls’ most opportune chances came in the 12th minute after Martin sent a deep ball into the box for freshman Saiya Patel that Lady Jaguar junior keeper Peyton Whipple snuffed out, and again in the 71st minute following a deep free kick from junior Jocelyn Alonzo that netted a save.
Coppell was even afforded a corner kick in the match’s closing seconds but a boot by Alonzo sent the ball wide of a scrum in the box to keep the action scoreless as time expired.
“The first game was a relatively even match as well. They scored on a bizarre cross opportunity and we’d miss a couple sitters right in front of the goal, but it was a pretty even match where they finished and we couldn’t,” Dunlevy said. “We knew that if we played our style that we could frustrate them a little bit. Obviously, getting the red changed the game plan a bit, but I was proud of the kids responding and actually creating more chances after that.”
Both sides maintained their standing in 6-6A following Monday’s result, with Flower Mound (10-0-3, 33) still in position to secure a district title in first place — leading second-place Marcus by five points with the Lady Marauders still with two matches remaining — and Coppell (8-3-2, 26) holding the edge on Hebron (7-3-2, 23) in a battle for third place.
The Lady Jaguars, fresh off consecutive draws against Hebron, Marcus and Coppell — not long after defeating all three by 1-0 scores during the first half of conference play — close out the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Irving MacArthur.
“Every game was a close game. I think this district, one through four, is very competitive for different reasons,” Tsapos said. “I think we’re very technical and can move the ball around but we’re not very physical, Marcus is very fast and Coppell and Hebron are very big and physical and sometimes that offsets our skill.”
