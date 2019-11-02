Flower Mound erupts, ousts Coppell from playoff picture

One week removed from an emotionally charged 34-31 rivalry loss to Marcus, the Flower Mound football team mustered its most high-octane offensive showing of the season and has a playoff berth to show for it.
The Jaguars posted 576 yards and a season-high 62 points to fend off a scorching effort from Coppell’s offense to claim a 62-47 victory on Friday from Neal Wilson Stadium to secure the final playoff spot in District 6-6A. Flower Mound, fresh off back-to-back losses to Marcus and Hebron, ups its district record to 4-2, distancing from a Coppell (2-4) squad it led by just one game in the standings heading into Friday’s contest. That effectively meant the fourth and final playoff spot rest on the outcome of the latest meeting between the Jaguars and Cowboys, who combined to produce 109 points and 1,167 yards of offense in a full-fledged shootout.
It was one the Jaguars were in control for most of the way, riding a stretch of 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to a 24-10 lead after Coppell struck early with a 41-yard field goal by Tyler Reid and later a 1-yard touchdown run by Ryan Walker for a brief 10-7 lead with 2:28 left in the first frame.
The Jaguars erased that deficit a little more than two minutes later on a 35-yard strike from quarterback Blake Short to Parker Clark and Flower Mound was off to the races — triggering a run of points scored on eight consecutive Jaguar drives.
Short had his fingerprints all over that onslaught, passing for 453 yards and scoring five total touchdowns, while running back Pierce Hudgens logged 132 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Short’s top targets were Clark with six catches for 181 yards and a touchdown and Reid Touchstone with eight catches for 166 yards and two scores.
Flower Mound led by as many as 24 points, 48-24, following a 3-yard Short touchdown run with 6:30 left in the third quarter before Coppell mounted a charge by outscoring the Jaguars, 21-7, to trim the deficit to 55-47 with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter. For all of Flower Mound’s proficiency through the air, Cowboys receiver Anthony Black was the night’s top pass-catcher with nine grabs for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
His 26-yard score late in the fourth quarter made it an eight-point game, but Flower Mound fired back moments later with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Short to Reece Carter for the game’s final points.
Despite falling short of the comeback, Coppell still exited its season-best offensive showing with 591 yards of offense, including 400 passing yards for Walker, who totaled five touchdowns in the loss. Running back Jason Ngwu broke loose for 127 rushing yards and receiver Mason Paschall hauled in five catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.
The loss, however, keeps Coppell out of the postseason for the first time since 2007. The Cowboys, 3-6, on the season, close out their 2019 campaign at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Irving Nimitz.
Flower Mound, bound for the postseason one year after winning the 6-6A championship, concludes it regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday from Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium against Irving MacArthur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.