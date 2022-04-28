One thing was for certain heading into the final week of the regular season for baseball teams in District 6-6A: Coppell and Marcus have asserted themselves as the top two teams. And if things continue to play out the way they have all season, the Cowboys and Marauders will be destined for a one-game playoff to determine the top seed in 6-6A.
If Coppell beats Flower Mound on Friday, and if Marcus takes care of business that same night against Plano East, not only will the Cowboys and Marauders earn a split of the district title, it will set up one game for the top seed in 6-6A. The seeding game would be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at CISD Baseball/Softball Complex.
Both teams improved to 12-1 in district play Tuesday with wins over their respective opponents.
Bradley Castillo and Andrew Schultz hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and Coppell went on to defeat Flower Mound 4-2. Schultz went 3-for-3 on the night with three RBI.
“Andrew and Bradley both had huge at-bats for us,” said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. “Their discipline to stay on top and keep a short swing with two outs was the difference in the game.”
The Jaguars are locked into the third seed in 6-6A.
Hebron, Plano West and Plano are battling it out for fourth place. The Hawks can clinch a postseason berth with a win Friday over Lewisville, while a loss could open the door for either Plano or West, who will rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Wildcats' home diamond.
As for Coppell’s game against Flower Mound, TJ Pompey notched the win, allowing two runs on six hits against five strikeouts in six innings of solid baseball. Will Boylan tossed a scoreless seventh to preserve the win for Coppell.
Marcus, meanwhile, jumped all over Plano East, using a six-run top of the third to cruise to a 10-3 win over the Panthers.
A six-run third was all that Marcus needed to earn its ninth consecutive win. A two-run double by Nick Mazzola highlighted the big inning for the Marauders.
Caden Sorrell clubbed a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Marcus a commanding 10-0 lead.
Hank Harp went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs to lead a nine-hit attack for the Marauders.
Of course, a playoff for the top seed could happen, too. If Marcus loses and Coppell wins Friday, or vice-versa, then an outright district champion would be crowned that night.
