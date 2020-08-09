When Marieke Mastebroek took over as head swim coach at Coppell in 2016, she had specific goals in mind.
Mastebroek wanted to make swimming fun, to get friends of teammates who weren’t already participating in another sport to give it a try, to recognize the teachers within Coppell ISD who serve as great mentors to their students, to focus more on technique, and to create a booster club.
Four years later, Mastebroek has fulfilled her goals, and then some. This past season, Coppell broke five school records. Four of those marks came on the boys’ side, three by Cole Tramel. He swam his way to the top of the school’s leader board in the 200-yard freestyle, the 500 freestyle and in the 400 freestyle relay with Benjamin Borchgardt, Ivan Lau and Johan Pretorius in the 400 freestyle relay. Yassin Helaly, who was a newcomer to the team, broke the school record in 1-meter diving. On the girls’ side, Migault became the new record holder in the 100 breaststroke.
All five of those school records were broke at the UIL Class 6A Region 2 Championships in Lewisville, with Pretorius qualifying for the state meet for the third time and Migault for the second time in her high school career.
All of those individual accomplishments highlighted a season in which Coppell won the Denton Halloween Invite in late October, had a combination of varsity and sub-varsity boys swimmers take home the top team finish at the Hebron Invitational, swept LD Bell, Euless Trinity and Birdville in dual action in December, and had its boys team beat out 21 other teams to capture the team title at the Tex Robertson Invitational in Burnet in early January.
“Last year was great,” Mastebroek said. “It was really a team unit. It was an absolute 180-degree difference from where it was four years ago. I had a great time.”
To reach this point took a lot of persistence from Mastebroek.
Not long after Coppell decided not to renew the contract of its previous head coach, Mastebroek contacted school administrators about the vacant position.
There was no shortage of qualifications in the swimming world on her resume. She was once ranked the No. 1 swimmer in the world in the 50 freestyle. She helped her native country, The Netherlands, win the 1991 European Championship in the 400 freestyle relay in Athens, Greece. Previously, she was a finalist in the 50 freestyle at the 1990 World Championships in Perth, Australia. As a member of the country’s National Swim Team, she traveled to compete and train in more than 20 countries.
After a phone call in 1993 from SMU swim coach Steve Collins, who is now entering his 35th season at the helm, Mastebroek carried over that success that she had in Europe to the pools of the United States. While at SMU, she was an NCAA Division 1 All-American, won several Southwest Conference and NCAA medals, and ended her career with a second-place team finish at the 1996 NCAA Championships.
In 2010, Mastebroek founded STREAMLINE Biomechanics, a company that has been offering professional high-tech swim services, including swim camps/clinics and stroke analysis for swimmers ages 8-18 at all levels.
Mastebroek brought TVs and DVR recorders on EBay, placed cameras underwater to track each swimmer’s strokes, and once the swimmer exits the pool, he or she would go to the monitor and watch a replay of their swim – and the program would provide instant analysis on what they did right and what needs to be corrected.
In the first couple of years running her business, Mastebroek flew her national coach, Anton Koekkoek, as well as Dr. Wieger Mensonidus, a world-renowned expert on stroke analysis, from Europe to Dallas to aid with instruction and program development.
During her days swimming for Koekkeok, the biggest lesson that Mastebroek took away is that the quality of strokes is more important than quantity.
“In 2010, I did a session for the age-group kids that were at the highest level of swimming in North Texas,” Mastebroek said. “At the time, it was one time, break-even deal. But, I had parents compliment the program, saying, ‘I love what you did.’ They were raving about it. The next summer, I brought in Anton again and had eight sessions, with six sessions for lower-level kids.”
Yet, for all of her professional experience, she didn’t have any teaching experience. Mastebroek was told that she needed at least two years of previous teaching experience. She applied to several school districts but only Coppell believed in her.
Former Coppell High School athletic director Joe McBride, currently the head football coach at McKinney Boyd held on to Mastebroek’s resume and told her that she needed to complete online modules to obtain her teacher certification. She did just that, and in June 2016, was hired by Coppell ISD as head swim coach and business principles teacher.
“I had to work really hard to get it,” Mastebroek. “It was a four- or five-month process. It’s so different than the business world. I really had no options other than that one. If not for Coppell, I would have not been hired at all. (McBride) is the one who I am grateful for.”
Mastebroek’s decision to get into teaching aligned with her wanting to leave Deloitte after one year and align her work schedule with that of her children.
“I want to be off work when my kids got out of school and I didn’t want to work during all their school breaks, especially during the summer,” she said.
Upon her hire at her new job, she was faced with the task of rebuilding Coppell’s swim program.
Focusing on the technique of every swimmer, not just the elite ones, Mastebroek has seen turnout nearly double, from more than 40 swimmers during her first season in 2016, to more than 80 this past season.
“We don't have a feeder program in Coppell,” she said. “Not a lot of kids had swimming experience entering high school. Instead of focusing on those few very good kids, I want to focus on their technique, especially with the ones who haven't swam that much.”
Almost as important as her swimmers was the need to start up a parent booster club.
“There was no real serious fundraising, really no sponsorship efforts when I got here,” Mastebroek said. “Luckily, I was able to find some really nice parents who were able to help start that booster club with me from the start. There were 50 to 60 sponsors that we found.”
Her efforts were also aimed at teacher recognition.
Every year leading up to the first week in November, around the time when the season gets underway, the Coppell swim team recognizes teachers who play a critical part in the lives of the swimmers. Each faculty member that is chosen receives a t-shirt and is fed during an exhibition meet at the Coppell Family YMCA.
“More teachers come every year. More students come watch it.” Mastebroek said. “I’ve never done a lot of recruiting. I will go to middle school meetings once a year to promote swimming. It's really the visibility, just putting it out there that we run swim meets. We hand out posters to establishments around town and they hang them up.”
To reinforce her message of having fun, Mastebroek, in January, took her team to Burnet, Texas, where her Cowboys finished in first place out of 22 teams in the Tex Robertson Invitational, while the Cowgirls swam to bronze.
“We don't have the five that handful of star club swimmers that shine, kind of like the face of the team,” Mastebroek said. “We don't necessarily have that. But what we have is some kids who can swim really well. It's really gratifying to get it where I wanted it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.