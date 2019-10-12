COPPELL — Lewisville standout receiver Armani Winfield may well have a new number.
After wearing No. 9 for the Farmers’ first five games of the season, the sophomore donned No. 4 Friday at Coppell and fittingly hauled in four touchdown receptions as Lewisville rolled on the road over the Cowboys, 35-10.
The win improves Lewisville to 2-1 in 6-6A action, while the Cowboys lost for the second consecutive game in district and drop to 1-2 in conference.
While Winfield and quarterback Taylen Green provided plenty of explosive plays for the Lewisville offense, the Farmers’ defense was equally up to the task.
Coppell managed 261 yards of offense on the night, including just 120 yards in the first half as the Farmer defense lived in the Coppell backfield.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game, but we got some turnovers early to help our defense settle in,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “And then we got some big plays. Taylor and Armani had that connection working and then the ball bounced our way. That’s something I haven’t felt we’ve been getting lately, but the kids played hard and when you do that, you can kind of create your own luck.”
Lewisville forced a pair of turnovers in the opening two quarters (and three on the night) as the Farmers built their lead, and pinned Coppell deep in its own territory with multiple punts of 50-plus yards from Shadwel Nkuba II.
“Our front was ferocious,” Odle said. “They were playing hard and playing fast and they’ve been doing that all year. They give us a chance and did it again tonight. I can’t say enough about those front four.”
The Cowboys didn’t do themselves any favors, either, including a pair of costly drops that stalled potential first-half scoring drives, in addition to the turnovers in the Lewisville end of the field.
“(The turnovers are) huge,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “We have to get better at it. It’s something we emphasize everyday and we talk about it and drill. It’s something we have to improve on and that hurts, especially when you’re playing a good football team.”
The second half saw more of the same, in particular early, as Winfield’s fourth reception touchdown (34 yards) increased the Lewisville lead to 28-3 before Green capped a stretch of 35 consecutive points for the Farmers with a 1-yard scoring plunge — his fifth total touchdown of the game.
Green finished 14-of-21 for 243 yards passing to go with 46 yards rushing, while Winfield had seven receptions for 159 yards, including lengthy scoring grabs of 71, 42 and 34 yards. Ben McAfee and Damien Martinez chipped in 73 and 42 yards on the ground, respectively, for the Farmers.
For Coppell, quarterback Ryan Walker completed 12-of-24 passes for 112 yards while adding 41 yards rushing on 11 carries. Cam Williams had nine rushes for 80 yards with Anthony Black pacing the Coppell receivers with 38 yards on three receptions.
“It’s been tough on Ryan,” DeWitt said. “He’s been playing receiver and quarterback. Playing receiver and coming off the bench as quarterback and then back to receiver and back to quarterback when (Kevin) Shuman gets hurt again. He got thrown in the fire and he has to just keep getting better. He does a lot of good things, but it’s not about one person, we have to get better as a team.”
The Farmers will look to keep things rolling in district at 7 p.m. Thursday at Irving Nimitz, while Coppell hopes to avoid a third consecutive 6-6A loss at 7 p.m. Friday at Marcus.
“Offensively, we can’t get behind the chains,” DeWitt said. “Pre-snap penalties are drive-killers and we have to protect the football. And defensively, we have to get stops. We can’t just expect the offense to score every time and our kicking game didn’t do us any favors tonight either. There are a lot of areas we have to improve on.”
