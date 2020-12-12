DENTON – Coppell had all of the momentum.
The Cowboys had rallied from a 21-point deficit to tie the game at 24 early in the third quarter after an 83-yard scramble senior quarterback Ryan Walker set up a one-yard run by senior tailback Jason Ngwu.
The problem was, Guyer had a big run of its own left in the tank.
Rallying with 28 straight points of its own, Guyer pulled away for a 52-24 victory against Coppell in a 52-24 win for the Wildcats in a Class 6A Division II Region I game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Saturday afternoon.
Guyer used its power rushing attack to wear down Coppell. The Wildcats finished the game with 392 rushing yards. Junior Byron Phillips did the heavy lifting, accounting for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Coppell finishes its season at 6-4. Guyer improved to 8-2 and advances to the area round, where the Wildcats will play Arlington at 3:15 p.m., Dec. 19, at Globe Life Park.
“Our kids just kept fighting,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “Guyer is a really football team. Our kids showed a lot of heart, a lot of effort, especially there in the first half. I thought that we came out strong to start the second half. But, they just wore us down. They’re a really good football team. They’re big up front on both sides of the ball. Hats off to them. I’m just proud of our kids.”
Early on, it appeared that it was going to be a long day for Coppell.
After Guyer marched into Coppell territory on the game’s initial drive, Wildcats senior quarterback Eli Stowers, a Texas A&M pledge, was stopped short of the line to gain on a fourth-down run from the Cowboy 36.
Things, though, quickly got untracked for Coppell.
Three plays later, Guyer junior Marquan Pope intercepted Walker for the first time of two times on the day, and the Wildcats proceeded to ride the momentum of that takeaway to take a 24-3 lead after a 33-yard field goal by senior Michael Mayfield with 8:12 left in the half.
Stowers opened the scoring on a 21-yard touchdown pass to junior Jace Wilson with 8:36 left in the first quarter, and the future Aggie finished 13-of-19 through the air for 155 yards and rushed for 52 yards on 12 carries.
Phillips later added touchdown runs for 39 and 1 yard.
After a rough start by Coppell’s offense, the Cowboys got in sync during the second quarter.
Walker jump-started a 12-play, 95-yard drive with a pair of runs, then later went through the air and connected with senior K.J. Liggins, who beat his old team for a 34-yard touchdown reception to cut the deficit to 24-10.
Walker threw for 208 yards and also rushed for 126 yards.
After an illegal-block-in-the-back penalty on Guyer stalled the ensuing Wildcat drive, Coppell received an acrobatic catch by junior Anthony Black at the 1-yard line. Ngwu polished off the drive with a one-yard run to cut the deficit to 24-17.
Black was sensational in his playoff debut, catching six passes for 131 yards. Liggins had two receptions for 34 yards. Senior Gavin Osteen had three catches for 21 yards.
Coppell rode that momentum into the third quarter. Ngwu rushed for his second one-yard touchdown of the game to tie the score at 24.
However, that momentum was short-lived.
Phillips bulldozed his way into the end zone from six yards out on the ensuing Guyer drive for his third touchdown of the game to put the Wildcats back on top 31-24 with 7:50 left in the third quarter. He had touchdown runs of 39 and 1 yard in the first half.
Coppell appeared that it was going to quickly answer the score, but Pope returned an interception 83 yards for a touchdown and a 38-24 Wildcats lead.
Coppell had a chance to make it a one-possession game late in the third quarter.
The Cowboys drove inside the Wildcat 10 after a 42-yard pass reception by Black, but Guyer’s defense held out of the end zone. The Wildcats stopped the Cowboys short of the goal line on three straight runs then got Walker to throw an errant pass over Liggins’ head on fourth down.
Guyer proceeded to ice the victory with its bruising rushing attack. The Wildcats drove 98 yards and used 17 plays – all runs – to consume more than five minutes off the game clock. Senior Tyion Alridge ran for a two-yard score to put Guyer ahead 45-24 with 8:21 left in the game.
“It’s just a wall of bodies,” DeWitt said. “People just don’t understand the physicality of it. I’m just proud of our kids.”
