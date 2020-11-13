It's been quite the week for Coppell senior middle blocker Madison Gilliland.
On Wednesday, the Coppell standout signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Texas Tech.
On Monday, Gilliland was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region Region 4 team.
Region 4 consists of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.
Gilliland is one of seven players from District 6-6A who were named to the all-region team.
The other honorees are Flower Mound outside hitters Kaylee Cox (Missouri commit), Angelique Cyr (Arizona State), setter Caroline Dykes (East Tennessee State) and middle blocker Hailey Hutchings (Grand Canyon), Marcus libero Riley Einspahr and Plano West Ashley Le (Virginia).
Gilliland is Coppell's season leader in kills (210) and blocks (58), helping the Cowgirls to clinch a berth in the Class 6A playoffs.
