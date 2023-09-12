Sadie Ozymy Coppell

On Sunday, Coppell senior forward Sadie Ozymy committed to playing college soccer for North Texas.

 Submitted photo

Coppell senior forward Sadie Ozymy will be playing collegiate soccer close to home, having announced on her personal Twitter page on Sunday that she will continue her playing career at North Texas.

The Cowgirls were looking for offensive production coming into last season after they lost 21 goals from 2022 Coppell alum Reneta Vargas to graduation, and all they had to do was to look to Ozymy.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

